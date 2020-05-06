Palm Desert softball star Jasmine Perezchica can take the heat

by May 6, 2020 sports
Palm Desert softball star Jasmine Perezchica can take the heat

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Jasmine Perezchica

School: Palm desert

Sport: Softball, shortstop

Key statistics: The quintessential league player had a .659 batting average

Fall plans: Will participate in Arizona

On canceled sports:

“My teammates and I were quite disappointed. At this point, it is really about ensuring that we are healthy and safe. “

By becoming one of the best softball recruits:

“Really, it’s about hard work and 100% effort. I really live and breathe softball. If you have the dedication to pursue this dream, then I say go for it.”

About his father, Tony, the third trainer of the Arizona Diamondbacks:

“I am very grateful to have him with us. He taught me pretty much everything I know since I was a kid. I don’t know what I would do without him. “

On life without sport:

“It’s very slow. We went from 100% constant, come on, go all the time to nothing at all. It’s very different and something to adapt to.”

On training in the desert:

“It’s about 105 degrees right now. It’s pretty hot. I usually wake up early, run, and make sure we get it done sooner or later.”

On the lessons she learned:

“I learned to never take anything for granted, but to pursue everything you can. You never know, because it could be taken away the next day. “

What are his typing tips:

“Keep your mechanics and your shape. As soon as your mechanics leave you, this is where you start to move away from your place of origin. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.


Source —–>https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2020-05-06/season-interrupted-palm-desert-jasmine-perezchica-can-take-the-heat

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Sam Darnold must now prove why he is the Jets' quarterback

Sam Darnold must now prove why he is the Jets’ quarterback

May 6, 2020
Galaxy definitely closes elite girls' football school

Galaxy definitely closes elite girls’ football school

May 6, 2020
Dolphins unveil reopening plan that includes fans

Dolphins unveil reopening plan that includes fans

May 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *