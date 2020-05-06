Palm Desert softball star Jasmine Perezchica can take the heat

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Jasmine Perezchica

School: Palm desert

Sport: Softball, shortstop

Key statistics: The quintessential league player had a .659 batting average

Fall plans: Will participate in Arizona

On canceled sports:

“My teammates and I were quite disappointed. At this point, it is really about ensuring that we are healthy and safe. “

By becoming one of the best softball recruits:

“Really, it’s about hard work and 100% effort. I really live and breathe softball. If you have the dedication to pursue this dream, then I say go for it.”

About his father, Tony, the third trainer of the Arizona Diamondbacks:

“I am very grateful to have him with us. He taught me pretty much everything I know since I was a kid. I don’t know what I would do without him. “

On life without sport:

“It’s very slow. We went from 100% constant, come on, go all the time to nothing at all. It’s very different and something to adapt to.”

On training in the desert:

“It’s about 105 degrees right now. It’s pretty hot. I usually wake up early, run, and make sure we get it done sooner or later.”

On the lessons she learned:

“I learned to never take anything for granted, but to pursue everything you can. You never know, because it could be taken away the next day. “

What are his typing tips:

“Keep your mechanics and your shape. As soon as your mechanics leave you, this is where you start to move away from your place of origin. “

