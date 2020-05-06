On this date: Dustin Brown leads the Kings to the NHL West Final

Dustin Brown scored two goals and the No. 8 seed Kings completed an improbable four game sweep of the St. Louis Blues on that date in 2012 with a 3-1 win at the Staples Center that propelled them to the final of the NHL West Conference for the first time since 1993.

The victory, with a faultless penalty and a spectacular goaltender by Jonathan Quick, made the Kings the No. 8 seeded NHL seed to eliminate the conference’s first two seeded players in the same playoffs. They sent Vancouver No. 1 in the first round in five games.

St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock was impressed enough to say, “L.A. play like you have to play to win the Cup now, “which he did against the New Jersey Devils and won the Kings their first Stanley Cup championship.

In games involving local teams that were postponed or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Galaxy had an MLS match scheduled for Wednesday against the Colorado Rapids in Commerce City, outside of Denver.

The Dodgers were ready to welcome the Chicago Cubs to the final of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The Angels reportedly spent the evening at Fenway Park with the Boston Red Sox.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1917 – Bob Groom of the St. Louis Browns follows the performance of compatriot Ernie Koob of the previous day by throwing a hit against the Chicago White Sox in the second doubles game in St. Louis. Groom walks three hitters, hits one with a throw and allows another to reach base on a sacrifice, but only one White Sox runner remains on base.

1973 – The New England Whalers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 9-6 to win the first Hockey World Cup. championship. Former Montreal Canadian Larry Pleau scores three and Tommy Webster has two as the Whalers win the AVCO World Cup series four games to one.

1976 – Reggie Leach of Philidelph tied for an NHL playoff record scoring five goals in the Flyers’ 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins in game five of the Conference Conference semifinals East. Maurice Richard of Montreal scored five goals in 1944 and Darryl Sittler did the same two weeks before Leach.

1978 – Assertive, ridden by teenager Steve Cauthen and trained by Laz Barrera, takes Alydar’s late challenge for a 1 1/2 victory over the Kentucky Derby. It’s Affirmed’s easiest race against his rival en route to the Triple Crown.

1991 – Sergei Bubka of the Soviet Union beats his outdoor pole vault world record and Seppo Raty of Finland shatters the world mark of javelin in a competition in Japan. Bubka clears 19 feet 11 inches, beating its record height of 19-10 1/2. Raty throws the 301 foot 9 inch javelin, surpassing 298-6 by Steve Backley of Great Britain.

1998 – Rookie Kerry Wood ties Roger Clemens’ major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine innings, hitting to lead the Chicago Cubs to the Houston Astros 2-0 on a rainy day at Wrigley Field. Wood makes the fifth start of his career, faces 29 hitters and hits Craig Biggio with a throw.

2001 – Scott Dixon, a 20-year-old beginner driver, becomes the youngest winner in the big open wheel races when he holds Kenny Brack by 0.366 seconds in the Lehigh Valley CART Grand Prix in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Dixon, driving a Toyota, averaged 114.840 mph on the 0.95 mile oval at Nazareth Speedway. Paul Tracy finishes third.

2006 – Barbaro takes the lead at the top of the section and wins the Kentucky Derby by 6 1/2 lengths. Ridden by Edgar Prado, the 3-year-old colt wins his sixth consecutive race ahead of the Bluegrass Cat and is the sixth undefeated Derby champion. It’s the biggest margin since 1946, when Assault won by eight lengths.

2006 – The Phoenix Suns are the eighth team in NBA history to win a streak after losing 3-1 to defeating the Lakers 121-90 in game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Lakers only make 32 of 91 shots from the field.

2010 – Johan Franzen scores three goals in a period of 3:26 in the first period, and adds a fourth goal in the third to establish a Red Wings playoff record of six points while Detroit remains alive after a 7-1 San rout Jose Sharks in game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press