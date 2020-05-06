Money for small business loans appears, but won’t last long

Danny Justman, director of the Pawnmart pawnshop in Norwalk, was delighted to see “$ 99,000 and change” appear on the company’s bank account Tuesday morning. It was his long-awaited share of the federally sponsored paycheck protection program to support small businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will ensure that our employees are paid for their free time without any penalty for sickness or vacation days,” said Justman. Pawnmart, which is open for pawns and buyouts but not yet for retail, has 13 employees.

According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, about three-quarters of the more than $ 600 billion in P3s have been distributed.

Small business owners say they are better treated with the latest round of government guaranteed emergency loans. This is only one of their concerns about the survival of the coming months.

“Loans are starting to hit bank accounts. This is great news, “said Holly Wade of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “But the reopening of the economy still raises many concerns.”

The biggest concern is whether customers will return in sufficient numbers to keep businesses afloat once orders for on-site shelters have increased, Wade said. They are also concerned with the terms of repayment and delivery of their loans.

Other concerns, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business on May 1 on its members: shortage of hand sanitizer and face masks and availability of credit from lenders in the future.

And many small businesses fear that opportunistic lawyers will take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to sue companies that try to protect employees and customers in good faith, said Wade. Congress is grappling with the issue of liability, which could affect businesses of all sizes.

Congress approved a second round of $ 310 million PPP funding after snafus at the SBA and the banks – which manage the loan process – have resulted in stories of business owners being unable to get applications filed or recognized in the first round.

If government directives are followed – such as using 75% of the money to maintain workers’ payroll – each business owner’s PPP loan will be turned into a government subsidy.

Justman applied for a loan on the first day of the program, April 3, through Wells Fargo and, later, the U.S. Bank. None of the apps went anywhere.

Justman applied again on Saturday via Quicken, whose Pawnmart uses software for payroll processing. The loan was approved within hours and the money appeared on Tuesday. In the meantime, Wells and U.S. Bank continue to send emails to inform Justman that his requests are still pending.

“The big banks are hidden by conventions, regulations and bureaucracy,” said Justman. Companies like Quicken “are more agile and much more eager and eager to get the job done.”

Big business took advantage of legal loopholes to seize a significant portion of the first $ 349 million in P3 money. Under public pressure, these universities, several public companies and others with owners with deep pockets, such as the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, made money.

Some candidates are now being prosecuted. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice charged a Massachusetts restaurant owner with fraud for falsifying a $ 438,000 PPP loan application. A Rhode Island man was also charged with seeking $ 100,000 to pay workers in his wireless phone company, workers who turned out to be non-existent.

Under public pressure, more of the second round of funds was channeled through small banks, and provisions were added to ensure that the money went to legitimate small businesses.

Loans of $ 150,000 or less accounted for 74% of the first round, but 90.1% of the second round, according to the Los Angeles Economic Development Corp.

California benefited more the second time, the group said. The state received 6.8% of the 1.66 million loans issued in the first round, as of April 16. As of May 1, the state accounted for 9.8% of second-round loans.

Business groups are looking for more flexibility on the amount of PPP loans and more clarity on what is needed to turn the loan into a grant. Some restaurant owners and other small businesses are concerned that if they use the money for pay now, there will be nothing left to restart when customers feel safe to return. Business owners also told the National Federation of Independent Businesses that they feared paying loans that they could not afford if they made an innocent mistake.

Aid is on the way, according to Neil Bradley of the United States Chamber of Commerce. “The administration has made it clear that new guidelines are coming. … There are some confused aspects of how the loan forgiveness works,” he said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. .

Wade of the Federation of Enterprises does not know what takes so long to clarify the rules. “It is very frustrating,” she said.

In the meantime, even if they see a difficult future, many small employers are happy that the money is starting to arrive.

Lena Swann, owner of the All About the Dogue dog grooming store in Emeryville, California, said by email that she received a notice from Wells Fargo late last week that her $ 33,000 PPP loan had been approved. His first attempts to get financing hit a brick wall.

“It was very stressful. Lots of sleepless nights, ”said Swann. “Patience was a virtue in this case.”