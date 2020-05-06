Monday night football non-star solution

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s largest professional sports teams and invites our editors and columnists to respond to them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: sports media.

What will be the new “Monday Night Football” stand this season? – @pznsports

When you compare Drew Brees to someone like Dan Orlovsky as an NFL game analyst, where is Brees clearly better than Orlovsky?

One area: he played the quarterback at a much higher level, which gives a bigger name.

But the job of the MNF is not to throw the ball, it’s to analyze the game. So, while NBC’s decision to sign Brees and develop him as a potential heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth makes perfect sense, Especially with the negotiations for the new rights agreement on the horizon, ESPN has a few internal options.

Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese – three known candidates for the position – don’t have the game credentials or names that have long been associated with MNF glamor, but they have proven to be good analysts. So you could say ESPN missed Brees after he retired, but no one knows for sure if Brees will be good. The same goes for Peyton Manning.

For play-by-play, Steve Levy has the indoor track, but there is a joker, of course, and that’s why ESPN probably won’t be quick to make a move: if there is no college football this fall and there is NFL, ESPN could just drag Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit for this season.

ESPN could then postpone its assessment by a year, when Ian Eagle, Kevin Burkhardt and Jim Nantz have current contracts and someone like Philip Rivers could retire.

This brings us to Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Whatever you think of them as the historic booth, ESPN should stop spinning them while it tries to figure things out. If he thinks one of the combos mentioned above is better than Tessitore and McFarland, he should tell him now. Since the network was not, you cannot exclude them entirely, but I doubt they will return.

When sport returns, do you see the role of the secondary reporter changing? Or eliminated? – @SchwartzSports

This is a very good question from Peter Schwartz, a longtime sports radio personality. The answer is yes in the short term, although journalists at the NASCAR stands may stay.

With the expectation of limits as to who will be on the cover games and with questionable booth advertisers, it seems that the idea of ​​a side reporter would be in question. The leaders of the network should probably fight for their inclusion in, say, the NFL.

With all that said, there is a chance, without fans, networks push for more access, like XFL, and secondary journalists become even more relevant.

I would love to see Mike Greenberg find (Mike) Golic. I think it was a big mistake to separate them. They were so funny and I have been recording them every day for years. Maybe if enough people felt it, ESPN would do something about it. – Barbara Manty

A Mike & Mike meeting is not going to happen. While ESPN asked Greenberg for a return to the radio, it would likely be solo. A return is pending, but if he does, it won’t be with Mike Golic.

Why is ESPN not going to get rid of all the political experts and return to sport? (Dan) Le Batard, and all the weak politicians on the air must go back to sport !!!! – Kevin

It has always been slightly overestimated, but even more so now. Dan Le Batard talked about politics for a few minutes last summer and hasn’t talked about it for a long time in any meaningful way.

When ESPN was criticized for politics, it was more about what people like Jemele Hill said on social media. It is difficult to separate the two and unfair to ask the public to do so, but the people at ESPN have understood that if they want to keep their good wages and jobs, they should approach politics when it comes to sports.

This is the Michael Kay show on ESPN Radio. Why does Kay get the credit for beating the sports Pope? The real credit should go to Peter Rosenberg for bringing hip-hop and wrestling to 98.7. Do you agree? – Michael Bush

No I do not agree. The shows are finally decided by the main name. However, Rosenberg helped. He is a lightning rod and deserves credit since when he joined Kay and Don La Greca, the show finally closed Mike Francesa. Rosenberg made the difference, but Kay, La Greca and the fact that ESPN management maintained them for all these years were the main factors.

What do you watch on TV / streaming? – @The_Random_Task

I finished “Succession” which was a 4.63 / 5 Clickers show. Now I’m reading the book from former Disney CEO Bob Iger, “The Ride of a Lifetime”, which is pretty good so far.