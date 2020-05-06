Miss Major League Baseball? Korean baseball to the rescue

Former major league player, Kim Hyun-soo, kicked the ball over the fence on the left field, marking the first homerun in the long-awaited season in the Korean baseball league from South.

But instead of lounging under the cheering and thunderous cries of the worshiping fans, Kim slipped through the marble to a handful of applause from a few dozen journalists and employees of the league. After scoring two points for his Seoul-based LG Twins, Kim approached a teammate who waited with his arms raised, but caught up at the last second, narrowly avoiding a high-five – banned by the league as a precautionary measure against coronaviruses. He hit his elbows with another teammate.

Most of the stadium’s 25,553 seats – a tough test in a normal year for a game between the Twins and architect Doosan Bears – were empty.

Baseball returned to South Korea under a misty and overcast sky Tuesday, a rare professional sports league to resume games while much of the world remains endlessly locked in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening day of five games has shown that South Korea is testing the waters for a careful return to normalcy on a day when the country only reported three new cases of coronavirus, a sign that the spread of the virus community has been largely stopped.

Lee Jae-won the SK Wyverns sticks in the Korean Baseball League opening game between the Wyverns and the Hanwha Eagles. ((Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images))

ESPN reaching an eleventh hour deal to broadcast the Korea Baseball Organization games, a crowd of hungry American fans of live sports turned to the Korean league, with its distinct culture and passionate fandom. The Taiwan Professional Chinese Baseball League, which started on April 11, has also gained ground among Americans who watch online.

“Major League Baseball Teams [in the U.S.] are more corporate, a little more sterile, not as passionate. KBO looks like a college football game, “said Dan Kurtz, a longtime fan of MyKBO.net. Kurtz said he was inundated with messages from Americans deprived of sports in the lead up to the season. “The KBO will fill this void, and it’s great.”

The 144-game season, which was originally scheduled to start in late March, has been postponed a few times before starting off with a number of precautions. A 44-page manual distributed to the 10 teams in the league described detailed protocols – including banning high fives and spitting, and minimizing player contact with the general public. All matches will take place initially without spectators; the league said it plans to gradually introduce a limited number of fans at a later date.

On Tuesday, at the Jamsil baseball stadium in Seoul, the referees and basic coaches wore masks and gloves. The Twins home team mascot – twin robot boys named Lucky and Star – also wore masks, as did the team’s cheerleaders and a drum team that went out of their way to make up for it. absence of fans. When they were silent, a disturbing silence covered the stadium, interrupted only by the whistling of nearby traffic and the dramatic coup.

The calm was particularly strange in a stadium generally filled with songs and chants personalized for each hitter and each situation and noisily surrounded by fervent fans throughout the match.

“Without them, it’s a totally different animal,” said Twins pitcher Tyler Wilson, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, who has been playing in South Korea since 2018. “Their energy and passion and dedication from the first throw in the end, that’s what makes games so special. ”

Wilson, who did not play in Tuesday’s opening game, said that during this year’s preseason games he was so calm he could hear broadcasters’ comments, conversations over the ground and in the shelter, and even the sound of its own spikes entering the dirt.

The precautions started well before the opening day. Former Angels wide receiver Hank Conger, who started his first season as a battery coach with the Busan Lotte Giants, said the players had dinner with Plexiglass barriers between them in the dining room and wore masks on the bus. The former teammates from the United States watched the situation in Korea with envy, he said.

“For us to start at last is surreal,” he said. “Everyone sees my Instagram and sees us getting ready for the season, and they say,” I can’t believe you are playing. “”

During Giants game against KT Wiz in Suwon – teams are named after corporate sponsors rather than hometowns – instead of first pitch, a young fan locked in a transparent plastic bubble shaped like a baseball walked from the mound to the welcome plate. In Incheon, where the Hanhwa Eagles played SK Wyverns, banners with pictures of masked fans filled the stands to give the impression of the crowd.

A television cameraman walks through the spectator seating area, which is covered in fan photos, before the start of a baseball game between the Hanwha Eagles and SK Wyvern in South Korea. (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

Kim Tae-hyoung, manager of reigning champions, Doosan Bears, told reporters that he was not entirely sure how the coronavirus measures and delays would affect his team, but at the end of the day, he just wanted to win.

“It is also a first for me,” he said.

A reporter asked if he had comments for viewers in the United States who are watching KBO games for the first time.

“Should I say this in English?” he said laughing. “Please give us a lot of love.”

Outside the closed doors of the stadium, Kim Gwang-ho, 25, was one of a handful of fans who showed up in hats and team jerseys. The longtime Twins fan watched the game on his cell phone while listening to the sounds he could make on the stadium walls – and he hoped for a selfie with a player after the game.

“I hope this corona situation will end so that everyone can come out and cheer them on, in time for fall baseball,” he said. “I hope they will win the Korean series this year.”

After taking the lead with Kim Hyun-soo’s first homerun, the Twins beat the Bears 8-2. By the end of the nearly three-hour match, the gray sky had given way to a perfect sunny day.

Kurtz of MyKBO.net, who is a fan of the Bears, said that all Korean baseball and its fans had won a victory on Tuesday, with international attention given to a league normally overshadowed by the US Major League Baseball. He said he hoped the country’s neglected sports would get some of the acclaim from his music and movies.

“Before today, it was a niche …” Parasite “had won,” he said, referring to the Oscar-winning South Korean film, “so KBO, let’s do it next.”