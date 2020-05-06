Millie Small, singer of “My Boy Lollipop”, dies at 73

“My Boy Lollipop” singer Millie Small died of a stroke at the age of 73.

The Jamaican star died in England this week, his broken-hearted boyfriend confirmed on Wednesday.

Chris Blackwell, who co-produced the hit song, said: “I would say that she is the person who took international ska because it was her first record”, throwing her into the top 20 of the pop rankings at 16 years old.

“It has become a success all over the world. I went with her all over the world because each of the territories wanted her to show up and do TV shows and so on, and it was just amazing how she handled it, “said Blackwell.

“She was such a sweet person, really a sweet person. Very funny, great sense of humor. She was really special. “

“My Boy Lollipop” became a huge success in 1965 and even appeared at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

It was Jamaica’s first single sold for $ 1 million and helped propel Millie to stardom as a ska and rocksteady artist in England.

Speaking of his success In 2016, Millie said, “I was born Millicent Small to parents who worked on a sugar cane plantation and, although we don’t know anyone in the entertainment world, I loved to sing.”

“I was 12 years old when I participated in a chic talent contest called The Vere John’s Opportunity Hour at Palladium in Montego Bay on the north coast of Jamaica, where I sang in front of 2,000 people,” added Small . “I don’t remember what I sang, but most of the time it was with my eyes closed because I was so shy. I won the second prize of 30 shillings and it was the start of my new life as a singer. “