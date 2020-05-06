‘Live and Let Die’ plays during Trump’s visit to the mask factory

On Tuesday, while President Trump visited an N95 mask manufacturing plant in Phoenix, his tour through the facilities was accompanied by a breathtaking musical soundtrack: Paul McCartney’s film “Live and Let Die” , performed by Guns’ N Roses.

The president and his entourage visited a Honeywell factory that produces the masks, worn by medical workers to protect them from breathing the deadly COVID-19 virus. Standing next to a green trash can filled with hundreds of masks, a notably faceless Trump watched an employee work while music separated from the animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” in the song written and recorded by McCartney for the James Bond. film of the same name.

The background music for the tour also included pillars of the Trump rally such as “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood. and “Eye of the Tiger” of the survivor.

In a tweet, Jimmy Kimmel noted: “I can’t think of a better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a mask for a mask factory while the song” Live and Let Die “sounds in the background.”

The musical breath of the song arrived as a Honeywell representative explained to the president how the mask material protects against particles. While he was doing it, you could hear Rose yelling, “If this constantly changing world we live in makes you give in and cry / say live and let die.”

Needless to say, it wasn’t just Kimmel confused by the scene.

“Live and Let Die.” It’s the song Trump pumped out of the mask factory during his visit. Seriously. Like, seriously.pic.twitter.com/zidsZhfxmu – Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 6, 2020

So far, Rose, a frank critic of Trump, has yet to comment. But a few years ago, he called the president “the gold standard of what can be considered shameful.” Most recently, he tweeted a photo of an anti-Trump baseball cap.