Kari Korver Joins Sparks as Director of Basketball Operations

the Sparks have hired former UCLA guard Kari Korver as director of basketball operations, the team announced on Tuesday.

Korver, who shares the UCLA career record with three pointers with 256, played for the Bruins from 2012 to 2017, missing a season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee.

After playing a season professionally in Europe, the former Bruins captain became an assistant coach at Northern Colorado University in 2018. In his first season on the bench, the Bears made their first appearance in the NCAA tournament. The 2018-19 season was interrupted in March by the coronavirus epidemic.

Korver was a triple All-CIF player at Cerritos Valley Christian before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee as an elder.

The WNBA season is currently postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The regular season was originally scheduled to start on May 15.

The league continued its WNBA plan projects last month, moving the event to a virtual format.

The front office of the Sparks, still without a general manager after the dismissal of Penny Toler in October, recruited three players, led by Beatrice Mompremier of Miami in the second round.