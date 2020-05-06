HGTV and Food Network Receive Notes Due to Coronavirus Closures

Americans stuck at home watching furniture fade and wondering what to cook for dinner have been a boon for TV channels like HGTV and the Food Network.

The Food Network’s overall rating in April increased 25% from the same month last year, while HGTV increased 22%, said Nielsen.

The two networks have adjusted the programming in response to the stoppages of the coronavirus and others are in preparation. Guy Fieri of the Food Network has had take-out on some of his favorite dives, and other chefs are exploring how to get creative with what’s in the pantry. HGTV is planning a show where new products are left at people’s doorstep and design experts will judge how the family has used them, said Kathleen Finch, head of lifestyle brand for networks owned by Discovery.

“People are drawn to our networks and our talents because we are providing more than entertainment right now,” said Finch.

Trapped salon hosts also use cameras loaned from their networks. Comic book Amy Schumer is planning a program that will start on Monday for the Food Network, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” which is filmed by her nanny, said Finch.

HGTV released Paydirt this month with shows featuring Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and other celebrities improving the lives of the people they know. The network is planning a show that will feature comics seated and commenting on episodes of “Househunters,” said Finch.

Four Discovery-owned networks – TLC, HGTV, Discovery and the Food Network – were among the 10 most popular cable networks in prime time last week, said Nielsen.

While HGTV and the Food Network are popular mainly for the environment they provide, TLC is fueled by a unique hit show: “90 Day Fiance”, which films couples as they quickly decide to have sex. harness to qualify for a wedding. Visa. Mainly as a result of this broadcast, TLC’s peak viewing hours in April jumped 47% from a year ago, said Nielsen.

Later this month, TLC will air a dating show, “Find Love Live,” which depicts the court in the quarantine era, said Finch.

CBS dominated the prime-time broadcast networks last week, with an average of 5.8 million viewers. ABC was second with 3.7 million, NBC 3.6 million, Fox 2.7 million, Univision 1.6 million, ION Television 1.2 million and Telemundo 910,000.

Fox News Channel has crushed cable competition, with an average of 3.69 million prime-time viewers. MSNBC had 1.78 million, CNN 1.55 million, TLC 1.302 million and HGTV 1.3 million.

ABC World News Tonight won the evening news contest, with an average of 10.5 million viewers. NBC “Nightly News” had 9.5 million and “CBS Evening News” 6.6 million.

For the week of April 27 to May 3, the top 20 shows, their networks and viewers:

1. “Young Sheldon”, CBS, 10.15 million.

2. “60 minutes”, CBS, 9.31 million.

3. “Blue Bloods”, CBS, 8.52 million.

4. “NCIS”, CBS, 8.4 million.

5. “Survivor”, CBS, 8.1 million.

6. “The Masked Singer”, Fox, 7.8 million.

7. “Magnum, P.I.”, CBS, 7.21 million.

8. “FBI”, CBS, 7.03 million.

9. “FBI: Most Wanted”, CBS, 6.97 million.

10. “911”, Fox, 6.81 million.

11. “The Voice”, NBC, 6.68 million.

12. “Man With a Plan” (Thursday, 8:30 pm), CBS, 6.59 million.

13. “American Idol”, ABC, 6.4 million.

14. “Who wants to become a millionaire”, ABC, 6.21 million.

15. “Man With a Plan” (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.08 million.

16. “The Conners”, ABC, 5.96 million.

17. “MacGyver”, CBS, 5.89 million.

18. “Seal Team”, CBS, 5.76 million.

19. “Station 19”, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, ABC, 5.27 million.