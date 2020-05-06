Gloomy trade prospects cloud Trump’s hopes for “tremendous rebound”

Adding to market risks: stocks now seem relatively expensive compared to their historical averages.

One gauge, the S&P 500’s 12-month price-to-profit ratio, a favorite Wall Street measure for assessing whether a price is too high for what a business should earn, is now over 20, according to FactSet. This easily overshadows the five-year average of 16.7 and the ten-year average of 15.0, according to FactSet. The last time the 12-month forward ratio was greater than 20.0 was in April 2002.

The Federal Reserve helps raise stock prices by injecting large sums of money into the financial system. But even so, some analysts are puzzled by the increase given the scale of the economic damage and the unknown future of the virus.

“Excluding Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, virus cases continue to increase,” said Richard Bernstein of RBAdvisors. “It seems to be inviting a second wave to” reopen the economy “as the number of cases in much of the country continues to increase. I don’t understand why equity investors are not affected by this.” Bernstein said added that “valuation is not cheap, but it is mainly because there is no income.”

Warnings about the impact of Covid-19 on corporate profits and the economy as a whole dominate profits. when it is.

“We are modeling a number of downside scenarios,” said Columbia Sportswear CEO Timothy Boyle during the clothing manufacturer’s earnings call last week when the company withdrew its financial outlook for 2020 ” given the disruption of activities and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. ” The company’s net sales fell 13% in the first quarter – a taste of what could be coming for retailers with a much more devastating second quarter.

At technology giant Apple, CEO Tim Cook told investors that it was essentially impossible to know what the economy and profits would look like in the months to come. “Given the lack of visibility and the short-term uncertainty, we will not be issuing guidelines for the next quarter,” he told investors.

The fast-food chain Tex-Mex El Pollo Loco also said that it could not predict future performance given the uncertainty of the coronaviruses. CEO Bernard Acoca has expressed his concerns to investors about what the economy will look like given the phased and limited reopening.

“How should we adapt and adjust in this new world? We hope the restoration will come back strong, but no one has a crystal ball to know how quickly or not it will happen, ”he said.

Tapestry Inc., a luxury accessories and brand lifestyle company, also refused to provide investors with future directions while warning of a long delay.

“We have never known a time when 90% of our store fleet was closed or had reduced hours,” said CEO Jide J. Zeitlin when calling the company’s results last week. . “It is clear that the crisis will have a lasting impact beyond a quarter or two.”

However, the news of the profit season is not entirely bleak.

Online retailer Overstock said April retail sales increased 120% year over year and new customer growth increased 65%.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of social media giant Facebook, has promised that the company will hire 10,000 people in product and engineering this year. But even Facebook refused to provide advice, and Zuckerberg issued a note of caution about the future. “I remain very concerned that this health emergency and, therefore, the economic benefits, will last longer than what people currently expect,” he said.

Zuckerberg added that Facebook plans to “moderate some areas of our spending growth, particularly in business functions.” Facebook CFO David Wehner said that “with the Covid-19 crisis, like all businesses, we are facing an unprecedented period of uncertainty in our business prospects.” He added that the company’s performance “will be affected by problems beyond our control”.

This feeling of lack of control and uncertainty about the future of the economy permeates business suites and Wall Street.

“Personally, I don’t know how we could be very bullish or very bearish right now,” said Bernstein. “There is no precedent to guide you. It’s guesswork. “