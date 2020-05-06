Galaxy definitely closes elite girls’ football school

The Galaxy has permanently closed its elite girls’ soccer academy, leaving more than 80 girls looking for new places to play.

The decision to close the first girls’ academy funded entirely by an MLS team was made two weeks after the American Football Federation ended its support for the national academy program for boys and girls.

“Right now, having a girls’ academy was not viable for us as a club in the current environment,” said club spokesperson Brendan Hannan.

Kevin Hartman, the double goalkeeper of the MLS Cup who was director of the 3.5-year-old academy, will remain with the Galaxy in the football operations department. Hannan said that Hartman and his team are working to find new clubs for the displaced players.

Players from all five academy teams said they were caught off guard by the Galaxy decision. Hours after US Soccer Academy closed, MLS stepped in and said it would fill the void with a youth program, giving Galaxy boys’ teams a place to play . The girls thought they would be treated the same way.

“We had Zoom sessions, Instagram home training programs and team texting sessions,” said Bella Ballard, a midfielder who was part of the academy’s U-17 team. . “Not once has any information been given to players or parents about the problem of girls’ programs.”

Ballard said he learned of the academy’s closing on April 29 in a two-paragraph email that left “many players scrambling for limited places with clubs already recruiting now closed USSDA players” .

Ballard said she appreciates the Galaxy’s support in the full funding of a women’s academy and had hoped it was an indication that the team was bringing an NWSL franchise to southern California. It seems unlikely now.

“We deserved to be treated better,” she said. “The most worrying problem is that if the Galaxy didn’t see value or didn’t want women’s or women’s football to be part of its club structure, how can small clubs do it? The galaxy and clubs like [it] should fix the bar, not lower it. “