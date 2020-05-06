French doctors discover coronavirus case a month before the virus is in Europe

Two French doctors said Tuesday coronavirus was in Europe a month earlier than expected. Acting on an intuition, they decided to re-examine a certain number of patients who were treated in intensive care for pneumonia in December and January.

They carried out new tests on old swabs taken from patients in the Paris region. One of them, from a man living in a suburb of the French capital, returned positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old man was admitted to hospital on December 27, four weeks before the confirmation of the first three cases in Europe.

The French Minister of Health announced on January 24 what would be the first three cases, all in Wuhan, China: a couple on vacation in China and a businessman. They had all shown symptoms for the first time in mid-January, while they were still in China, and tested positive for the new coronavirus when they returned to France.

Man who received treatment for pneumonia in December told French TV channel BFMTV that to his knowledge, he had not been to China and was not in contact with anyone who had been there. The only explanation he could think of was that his wife, whose test was negative, works in a supermarket near Charles de Gaulle airport, where foreign tourists often do their shopping when they arrive in France.

He declared on French television that he no longer had any symptoms of coronavirus.

The World Health Organization said it was “not surprising” that this case had come up. “It is also possible that there are more early cases to be discovered,” said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier at a United Nations conference in Geneva. He encouraged other countries to check case files in late 2019, saying it would give the world a “new and clearer picture” of the epidemic.

The two French specialists who made the discovery, Professor Yves Cohen and Dr. Jean-Ralph Zahar, will publish their results later this week in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.