Free agent Logan Ryan bids farewell to Titans in Instagram montage

A native of New Jersey, Logan Ryan and the Titans have officially finished.

Former All-American Rutgers cornerback announced in an Instagram article on Tuesday that his “chapter in Tennessee has ended.”

“Thank you for all the love,” Ryan wrote in the caption to his fans. “The energy and support from last season is what drives this epic race.”

Ryan’s farewell video is a montage of highlights from his career in Tennessee, which ended with an impressive playoff series in 2019. In the AFC joker game, he intercepted the last pass of her former teammate Tom Brady as Patriot and returned her for a touchdown.

Ryan, who was born about 90 minutes from MetLife stadium in Berlin, was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Patriots. He was a member of two winning Super Bowl teams (XLIX and LI) and signed a $ 30 million, three-year contract with the Titans after his rookie contract expired in 2017.

The Giants signed a three-year, $ 45-million contract with fellow countryman James Bradberry at the start of the free service. However, Pro Football Focus still considers them the best solution for Ryan.

Ryan and Giants coach Joe Judge were with the Patriots.

“I’m excited for Joe Judge,” Ryan told Steve Serby of the Post in January. “I am delighted with his opportunity. I would say that he is a player coach, he knows his players well and he will also be very demanding of them. He was my assistant coach for special teams when I arrived, so he coached me as an assistant coach and rose through the ranks.

In his last season with the Titans, the 29-year-old recorded career highs in tackles (113), 4.5 sacks (4.5), pass deflection (18) and fumble (4 ). He also recorded four interceptions.

“To my teammates Titans: I love everyone. Being a leader and earning all the respect is what struck me the most. Win or lose, we stayed together and backed up to no one, ”continued Ryan. “I look forward to continuing to play at the elite level for an organization that is perfect for me and my family.”