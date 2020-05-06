End of the legal battle around the arena proposed by Clippers to Inglewood

The legal fight over the billion dollar arena that the Clippers plan to build in Inglewood has quietly ended.

The attorneys filed documents Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court to dismiss five lawsuits filed or supported by the Madison Square Garden Co. that opposed the arena project.

The move came the day after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer concluded his $ 400 million purchase of the Forum from MSG, settling a dispute that began when the Clippers announced their arena plans in June 2017 .

MSG sued Inglewood and Mayor James T. Butts Jr. in the arena in 2018, alleging that the company had been forced to forfeit its lease to use vacant city-owned land for Forum overflow parking. This land would be used to make room for the arena project. Murphy’s Bowl LLC, the company controlled by Clippers behind the project, continued. The bitter litigation included the production of internal emails, text messages and dozens of depositions, including Ballmer, owner of the New York Knicks and MSG executive chairman James Dolan, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

MSG sued a city-related agency later in 2018, and earlier this year sued Governor Gavin Newsom and the state’s Legislative Budget Joint Committee on legislation that accelerated the project.

According to court records, MSG paid legal fees for a community group called Inglewood Residents Against Takings and Evictions, or IRATE, which filed two lawsuits in the arena.

The group lost the first case, which accused Inglewood of violating state environmental law, but appealed. A second case involved agencies linked to the city. The two cases were among those included in Tuesday’s revocation requests.

Among the caveats in the agreement for MSG to sell the Forum is the requirement for the company to provide a list of “each person, entity or organization, who is, or has ever been, a member of the ‘IRATE’.