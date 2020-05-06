Dolphins unveil reopening plan that includes fans

The 2020 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, and a team has already developed a fan attendance plan.

The Miami Dolphins unveiled a plan for 15,000 fans on Monday for a game at Hard Rock Stadium with a capacity of 65,000 spectators.

Dolphins CEO / President Tom Garfinkel posted mock-ups of new stadium entries that would help people meet social distancing guidelines during a Monday segment of “Good Morning America”.

“We would have time to come for security at different doors so that people are separated, in terms of when they enter the stadium,” said Tom Garfinkel, CEO / president of the Dolphins. Monday in an interview on “GMA”, by ESPN. “We would come out of the stadium much like a church environment, where each row ends so that people don’t all line up in a flock at the same time.”

The display showed colorful patches on the floor leading to the front doors to identify appropriate social distancing fans at the stadium entrance. Supermarkets and restaurants implementing take-out orders have already implemented similar processes.

Although the NFL did not offer a fan participation plan or commit to having fans at games, Garfinkel said the Dolphins wanted to have a plan in place if approval came in the future. He also said that all fans should wear masks, adding that they should also order food from their seats and then go upstairs to pick it up, rather than waiting in line.

The Dolphins’ plan has already received approval from an agency working on these issues and paving the way for the reopening of Hard Rock Stadium when the government and the NFL allow fan participation in the games. The stadium has become the first public establishment to obtain STAR accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, the standard used for installations for implementing work practices of cleaning, disinfection and prevention of infectious diseases to control the risks linked infectious agents like coronavirus.

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council is a division of ISSA, a global trade association for the cleaning industry.

“When our fans, players and staff can return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have the peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible,” said Garfinkel. “We didn’t want to create our own standard, we wanted to be responsible for the most credible third-party standard that exists. Working with GBAC ensures compliance with essential guidelines for the highest level of cleanliness and we hope that other sites will follow suit as we go through these unprecedented times. “

The NFL still plans to start its season on September 10 as originally planned, but has discussed emergency plans such as postponing the season to October. The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on February 7 in Tampa, Florida.