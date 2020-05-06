Dodgers’ Mookie Betts nightmare would be “crazy” for Verdugo

There is a way for Alex Verdugo to be considered a theft by the Red Sox, regardless of his performance: if Mookie Betts never plays a game for the Dodgers.

The successful trade declined in February, with Betts in its last year before free agency, and David Price is expected to help chase after a 2020 world series in Los Angeles, while Verdugo was a key part of the return for help the Red Sox pass the luxury tax and build for the future.

But the coronavirus pandemic put the tenure of the Betts Dodgers at risk. If return efforts fail and the season is canceled, the 27-year-old outfielder could become a free agent without ever playing for the Dodgers.

“It would be pretty crazy,” Verdugo told reporters during a conference call Monday. “It would be pretty crazy. I really haven’t thought about it much, but I think it’s difficult. It’s a tough situation, if that’s the scenario, for the Dodgers. It’s part of life. We cannot expect these things. I think for the Dodgers it’s difficult. It’s a tough deal. But everything happens for a reason. “

MLB and MLBPA reached an agreement in March that players would receive a full year of service in 2020, whether or not the season was actually played.

Betts avoided arbitration with the Red Sox by agreeing to a $ 27 million one-year contract in January, marking the biggest one-year salary for a player eligible for arbitration.

Price still has two years on his $ 217 million contract over seven years after 2020, but the Red Sox have recovered Verdugo, 23, who is under contract until 2024, as well as prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Verdugo, who was injured by a stress fracture in the back at the time of the trade, told reporters on Monday that he was now in good health and ready to go at the start of the season.

If that never happens, however, and the apocalyptic scenario plays out, the Dodgers could still try to re-sign Betts, hoping that his brief spring training cameo with the organization would help attract him. to know more.

“I think he is training in the spring with us … the relationship I have with him personally, and with the players and some coaches, it’s as if he’s already played a season with us , which is very strange, “said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Told “The Sedano Show” on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles last month. “Mookie has to do what’s best for him and his family once that moment comes. I know he likes to be a Dodger. He hasn’t played a major league game yet, but when it comes to wearing this uniform during spring training, understand what the fans and the organization are. The West Coast alive, he has not yet felt it. “