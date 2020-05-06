Disney revenues plummet as coronavirus closes parks and cruise ships

Disney’s revenues plunged in the second quarter, including a 58% drop in operating revenues from its closed theme parks and cruise ships, Mouse House said Tuesday.

The Burbank, California-based company said the coronavirus pandemic closings, which also delayed its summer blockbusters, cut second-quarter profits to 60 cents a share, down from $ 1.60 a last year.

Disney shares fell nearly 2% in after-hours trading, with Wall Street expecting adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, excluding items.

The only positive was the increased commitment to its new streaming service, Disney +.

Calling the challenges of the virus “unprecedented,” Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who resigned from his post as CEO in February to resume a leading role in April, admitted that the pandemic “had hit us hard” and argued for an “all terrain”. – bridge approach. “

The company closed its theme parks around the world, including Disneyland and Disney World, in mid-March, and said the closings had cost $ 1 billion on operating income from its parks, experiences and products.

The company reported a 58% drop in operating profit for the segment this quarter compared to the same period last year. In all divisions, the virus reduced its revenues by $ 1.4 billion.

Newly created CEO Bob Chapek did not give much guidance on when the parks will reopen, but said the company will be considering guidelines on social distancing when the parks resume operations.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on a number of our activities, we are confident in our ability to withstand this disruption and emerge from it in a position of strength,” said Chapek.

Revenues increased 20.7% to $ 18.01 billion for the quarter ended March 28, above Wall Street expectations for sales of $ 17.81 billion.