“Deadly hornets” have now entered the United States – and could decimate the bee population

An insect about 2 inches long known as the “deadly hornet” made its way to the United States for the first time, researchers said. The Asian giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia, is known to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, according to The New York Times, and has the potential to devastate American bee populations, which have already decreased.

Susan Cobey, bee farmer in the Department of Entomology at Washington State University, said WSU Insider that hornets are “like something of a monster cartoon with that huge yellow-orange face.”

The hornets generally measure between 1.5 and 2 inches long, have large yellow-orange heads with prominent eyes and a black and yellow striped abdomen.

Hornets made their way to the United States for the first time in December, when the Washington State Department of Agriculture verified four sighting reports. Hornets were also spotted at two locations in British Columbia in the fall, according to the WSDA.

Scientists say the life cycle of the giant Asian hornet begins in April. Researchers told WSU that the queen is waking up from hibernation and looking for places to build underground nests and grow colonies.

Todd Murray, WSU Extension entomologist and invasive species specialist, told WSU Insider that the “incredibly large hornet” is a “health hazard and, most importantly, a major predator of bees.”

But deadly hornets become more dangerous from late summer to early fall, when they ravage bee populations. WSU researchers said hornets attack bee hives, decapitating and killing adults and eating larvae and pupae. Only a few hornets can completely destroy a hive in a few hours.

WSDA says on its website that hornets do not usually attack humans, but if they do, even beekeeping suits cannot protect against the hornets’ darts, which are longer and more dangerous than those of a bee.

YouTube personality Coyote Peterson showed what the sting looks like on his show “Brave Wilderness”. The video shows an “instant goose egg” forming on his arm where the hornet stung.

Researchers say the bite of a deadly hornet is painful and full of neurotoxins. Even if someone is not allergic to the hornet, several bites can kill.

Conrad Bérubé, beekeeper and entomologist in Nanaimo, British Columbia, told the New York Times that the day after his bite, his legs hurt as if he had the flu, and the bite was the most painful bite that ‘he never knew.

Washington state officials monitor hornets and set up traps to hopefully mitigate any possible damage.

Sightings of Asian giant hornets can be reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s pest management program at 1-800-443-6684, [email protected] or online at agr.wa.gov/hornets.