“Deadly hornets” arrive in the United States, posing a risk to bees and even humans

by May 6, 2020 Science
A giant hornet species native to Asia has been spotted in the United States, where experts fear it will decimate bee colonies. In Japan, these so-called “hornets of murder” are responsible for the deaths of around 50 people a year. Chris Martinez of CBS News has details.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/murder-hornets-arrive-in-us-threatening-honeybees-and-even-humans/

