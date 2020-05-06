De Blasio sues Trump over debt relief for coronaviruses

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio woke up Tuesday morning for a New York Post cover featuring President Trump and a headline that there would be “no bailouts for New York.”

Taking up the hunting philosophy of his city, beaten by more than 18,000 dead at the hands of COVID-19, De Blasio began his daily briefing by holding the newspaper in front of the camera and delivering a personal attack to the man who was looking at him . from the page.

“The President of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to like stabbing his hometown in the back,” said De Blasio, just to start. “What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that the people of New York do not deserve help?

“Well, let me tell you something. Every day, President Trump looks more and more like Herbert Hoover, the president who ignored the Great Depression, who did not want to get America back on its feet. President Trump was not there for us when we needed tests to stop this horrible disease, and now he’s talking about not helping us in our hour of need. He says he’s not prone to bailouts, but it gave a $ 58 billion bailout to the airline industry and gave a $ 1.5 trillion bailout to corporations and the wealthy.

“He’s a pure hypocrite.”

Almost two months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has yet to adopt a stimulus package that sends aid to states to manage their growing debts. The $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package adopted in late March sent $ 150 trillion to states, but has been limited to direct use to aid the public health emergency.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that the state had $ 13 billion in debt created, in large part, by the loss of tax revenue since the new coronavirus shut down the economy, an amount that makes reopening impossible without federal assistance.

In his interview with the Post, Trump addressed the question of whether to offer political support.

“It’s not fair to Republicans because all of the states that need help – they’re led by Democrats in any case,” said Trump. “Florida is doing phenomenal things, Texas is doing phenomenal things, the Midwest is, you know, fantastic – very little debt. … I don’t think Republicans want to be in a position where they will bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged for a long time. “

To this idea, De Blasio replied: “The president plays politics while people are suffering. He says it out loud. Who cares who heads the states? People need help! Because they live in a state or a city run by a Democrat, does that make them less American in your opinion, Mr. President? It is absolutely unacceptable. We have never seen anything like this in the history of this republic.

“All we ask is to get back on our feet so that we can contribute to this national recovery. There will be no national recovery without New York. “

Cuomo, who has been talking about this for weeks, used a more measured approach during his briefing on Tuesday. He said New York State has added $ 116 billion to federal coffers since 2015 and that many Democratic states have given far more to the federal government than they take out. New York and other Democratic states with high numbers of COVID-19 cases such as California and Illinois were not seeking federal assistance until the pandemic, he said. In New York State, the disease has killed more than 25,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo said that “mismanagement” was the responsibility of the Partisan Congress.

“The virus does not choose the Democrats or the Republicans. It does not kill Democrats and Republicans. It kills the Americans, “said Cuomo. “… If we can’t get past it now, when can we ever get past it?”

Unlike De Blasio, Cuomo did not make a personal personality with Trump and said he thought the president was simply adopting the talking points of other influential Republicans such as Kentucky Majority Leader Mitch McConnell .

But Cuomo has challenged the White House: the next federal stimulus package will include aid to state and local governments – or Trump will have cemented an unfavorable place in history.

“The president is considering a scenario where either he is responsible and bridges the gap, or they will pass no legislation and then he will fail, and this nation will suffer.”

This back-and-forth between Trump and New York leaders comes a day after the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation increased its projection of US deaths from COVID-19 in August from 72433 to 134000.

An older man was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in New York City on April 30. (Getty Images)

The US death toll from COVID-19 rose to 70,272 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins, with confirmed cases reaching 1,194,494.

IHME projections reflect “softening of social distancing measures expected in 31 states by May 11,” he said in a statement, “indicating that increasing contact between people will promote transmission coronavirus.

Cuomo announced on Monday a detailed plan for the reopening of his state, which would begin on May 15 region by region. On Tuesday, however, he wanted to be clear about what the reopening means.

“The basic question, which we don’t articulate, is how much is a human life worth?” Said Cuomo. “There is a cost to stay closed, without a doubt, an economic cost. There is also a cost to reopen quickly. The faster we reopen, the lower the economic cost but the higher the human cost due to the number of lives lost. This, my friends, is the decision we really make.

“To me, I say, the cost of a human life is priceless. Period.”

Cuomo said New York lost another 230 lives on Monday, up from 226 the day before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.