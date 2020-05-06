Daniel Radcliffe returns to quarantine “Harry Potter”

Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and others will read “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, the first of J.K. The classic Rowling series, aloud from quarantined house. “

Radcliffe, who starred in Harry Potter in all eight films, launched the readings with Chapter One, “The Boy Who Lived”, when a baby Potter is left on the doorstep of his aunt and his uncle. Radcliffe reads the famous front lines of his sofa: “Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, number four, Privet Drive, was proud to say they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. “

The 17 chapters of “The Sorcerer’s Stone” – known as “The Philosopher’s Stone” outside the United States – will be published weekly until mid-summer and will be available on Spotify and Harry Potter at Home. website.

Eddie Redmayne, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni are among the readers of the “Harry Potter” universe. Other narrators will be announced in the coming weeks.

Harry Potter at Home was started by Wizarding World Digital and Rowling in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping children and parents who are currently locked out. The free initiative offers quizzes, puzzles, a fan club and more.

“Parents, teachers and caregivers who work to keep children entertained and interested while we are locked out might need a little magic, so I’m thrilled to launch Harry Potter at home”, Rowling ad last month.