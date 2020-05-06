Coronavirus Pandemic Highlights Africa’s Digital Divide As Schools Connect

Johannesburg – While coronavirus locking forces millions of young people around the world to adapt to online learning, accessing the Internet has become one of the biggest challenges facing the world’s poorest communities.

Dimakatso Masipa is in the last year of school in the canton of Diepsloot in South Africa. Orphan two years ago and living with her brother in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Johannesburg, without electricity, Masipa is a brilliant young girl who overcame incredible obstacles to go as far as she did.

The school being closed, it moved to online learning. His limited social allowance must now cover the meals provided by the school, so there is not much left to buy to study.

“If you don’t have electricity, your phone is turned off and you will no longer be able to access social media and apply or get homework from teachers,” she said.

Dimakatso Masipa has trouble adapting to online learning because she has no electricity. CBS News



It is a problem facing millions of people on the African continent.

“There are approximately 250 million students who are housed on site or quarantined or under emergency orders or simply cannot be in the classrooms,” said the former US ambassador. in South Africa, Patrick Gaspard. “This is a huge amount – 75% percent of them – due to the abrupt nature of stops, do not yet have access to innovative distance learning tools”

But there is a silver lining. Kenya has invested heavily in reliable broadband, ensuring that thousands of students can connect online in ways that were impossible ten years ago.

Old technologies such as radio are also reused to broadcast lessons in many African countries. This includes Burkina Faso, where just two months ago, children were training to crawl under their desks during a counterterrorism exercise at school. Now, some hide from the coronavirus by staying inside and learning by radio.

In Burkina Faso, a boy uses a radio to learn in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. UNICEF



It’s innovative ideas like these that experts say believe the virus could be a watershed for the continent that is accelerating distance learning.

“You can get it on your cell phone. You know that someone today in a rural village in Africa has access to more information on this device than someone who was doing a doctorate in Oxford 30 years ago years, “said Fred Swaniker, president of the African Leadership Group. “And so there are a lot of learning possibilities, but we are stuck in the traditional way and resist innovation.”

But right now, for young girls like Dimakatso Masipa, a brick and mortar school is still the only way to get to the lessons.

“I want to succeed, I want to have money, I want to have my own place,” she said. “I want to live in a place where there is electricity and I also want to help other people get out of here.”

Education is the key to realizing this dream – a dream delayed until the end of the lock. But it is now feared that schoolchildren on the continent have lost so many weeks of learning that it could cause them to lose an entire year of education.