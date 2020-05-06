Chronicle: The United States and China slip into a cold war

The high-temperature argument on blame for the coronavirus is rapidly pushing the United States and China into a potentially dangerous new Cold War.

President Trump and other administration officials say the virus, which many scientists believe was originally from a bat, came from a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan. They haven’t presented any evidence, and General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top immunologist, claim to have seen none.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo went further. He says that this episode, including Beijing’s alleged efforts to hide the initial epidemic in Wuhan, shows that the Chinese Communist government is inherently defamatory.

“This is a huge crisis created by the fact that the Chinese Communist Party … has returned to the types of misinformation, the types of cover-ups that authoritarian regimes are doing,” he said on Sunday.

Pompeo said Trump is correcting “40 years of appeasing China”, a period that includes all presidents since Jimmy Carter.

Matthew Pottinger, the second staff official for Trump’s National Security Council, made a similar argument more subtly on Monday at a digital conference hosted by the University of Virginia Miller Center.

Pottinger said China deserves a government that is more sensitive to its citizens and warned that continued crackdown could spark rebellion. He also borrowed an aphorism from Spider-Man: “A great power comes with a great responsibility – and I don’t think China has met this criterion.”

Pompeo and Pottinger are right on the big questions. The Chinese government is autocratic and corrupt. President Xi Jinping has moved the country away from democracy and reform. His soldiers intimidated weaker neighbors, especially in the South China Sea.

In this crisis, China looks more like an adversary than a competitor – baselessly claiming that a visiting US soldier may have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan and sent back Pompeo’s insults in kind.

“If the dishonest behavior of evil politicians like Pompeo continues,” Make America Great Again “could become just a joke,” journalist Li Zimeng said on Beijing’s main government television network last week.

This is what makes it a new version of the Cold War, the 40-year struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union. Each side seems determined to overthrow the other’s political system.

“China is very different from the Soviet Union, but it is starting to look like the same kind of ideological competition,” said Bonnie Glaser, a Chinese researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. “Trump administration officials make an explicit distinction between the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people, and this is new.”

It is also unusual for this White House, which generally does not criticize authoritarian governments unless they are on its enemy list. So far, this has meant Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, but not China.

It’s unclear if Trump is as angry as his hawkish collaborators. Just a few months ago, he praised Xi, who had just signed an agreement to buy $ 200 billion worth of US goods.

“It’s for China, I’m for the United States, but other than that, we love each other,” said Trump.

On Sunday at an event at the Lincoln Memorial, the president looked relatively mild. “My opinion is that they made a mistake,” he said. “They tried to cover it up.”

It was not quite the Cold War – more like an effort to convince voters that China deserves the blame for the pandemic, and please ignore the chaos in the Trump administration.

Trump’s re-election campaign has attempted to militarize the issue against the alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden, accusing him of being “gentle to China” – a phrase heard for the last time, yes, during the Cold War.

It’s a stupid accusation, because Trump himself has been so publicly attached to his bromance with Xi.

It’s also silly because Biden has a history of skepticism towards China, which dates back to his days in the Senate – calling him a relative hawk among Democrats.

That won’t stop the Trump campaign from trying. But for every old Biden clip exchanging toast with a Chinese leader, there is a similar video of Trump.

More serious is the question of how far this new Cold War will go – and if it only happens because Trump needs a more promising campaign issue than the plummeting economy.

Cold wars are dangerous. In the latter, the United States and the Soviet Union have approached nuclear war at least three times.

“Ideological competition … makes cooperation much more difficult,” warned James Steinberg, deputy director of President Clinton’s National Security Council, during the event at the University of Virginia. “It tends to give a bigger impression that our success depends on the failure of the other party – that we would be better off if China did not succeed.”

The paradox of American-Chinese relations is that the two largest powers in the world must coexist and even cooperate when they can, when they compete and collide.

It’s complicated, complicated and difficult. But it becomes even more difficult when the two parties engage in an implacable confrontation.

A weighty decision deserves more deliberation, and not in the heat of a pandemic or a presidential campaign. The foreign policy of a great nation should not be based on the droppings of bats.