California’s population growth rate hit a record high last year

Those with a vivid memory remember that the DOF said in December that the state had reached 39.96 million people and declared a year ago that the population was 39.93 million. The department has since revised its previous estimates down to reflect updates to the Internal Revenue Service’s internal migration data and the Department of Homeland Security’s international student data.

Continuing with recent trends, growth has remained strongest in rural towns and inland counties of the Inner Empire and the Central Valley. Seven counties had growth rates of at least 1%, with Glenn, Yuba and Placer counties leading the way at more than 2% each.

Of the 10 largest cities in the state, only Bakersfield and Sacramento exceeded growth by 1%. Los Angeles County, the most populous state, lost its population for the second year in a row, while most coastal cities experienced near-zero growth or loss of population.

Following the camp fire in late 2018, Butte County lost more than 5% of its residents, by far the largest drop in the state.

DOF estimates are based on data collected up to January 1, 2020 and have not taken into account the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.