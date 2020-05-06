Barack and Michelle Obama to Deliver Virtual Graduation Speeches

Former President Barack Obama will deliver an opening message to the 3 million high school seniors who will graduate this month on a special prime-time television show.

Announced last week, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” will also feature appearances from LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and HER, among which It will be broadcast simultaneously on all major social media networks and platforms.

“This high school graduation season will be anything but ordinary, but that is all the more why the promotion of 2020 deserves extraordinary advice, sincere encouragement and hard-won wisdom to meet new challenges in an uncertain world”, said Russlyn Ali, CEO and co-founder of XQ Institute, which co-hosts the event with the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

The one-hour multimedia event is one of a handful of special events welcoming this year’s promotion. Barack will also join his wife Michelle Obama for a virtual YouTube ceremony called “Dear promotion of 2020” alongside BTS and Lady Gaga on June 6. Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus and Awkwafina will participate in a streaming event for Facebook and Instagram on May 15.

And earlier this week, John Krasinski called on Yousafzai, Winfrey, Jon Stewart and Steven Spielberg for a graduation themed segment from his successful weekly web series, “Some Good News”.

“Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” will air on May 16 at 8 p.m. Pacific on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.