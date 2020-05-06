BAFTAsoWhite and coronavirus can’t stop Rapman’s ‘Blue Story’

Rapman’s first feature, “Blue Story”, encountered its share of obstacles on the way to the screen. The film, adapted from the three-part YouTube series by the author-director on the same name in 2014, almost lost its star weeks before its production, was removed from cinemas in the UK last fall at the following a fight in the hall, was ignored in the BAFTA and lost its tour during an American theatrical premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But for Rapman, née Andrew Onwubolu, these challenges only made the success of the film even more enjoyable.

“I think people are going to start their own drama to make themselves known,” said the London-based director about the controversial opening of the film, speaking via Zoom alongside star Micheal Ward after the lock was put in place. British. “We were on the news every day for a week. “Blue Story” was everywhere. It was the talk of the town. You couldn’t buy this type of press. It will go down in history. It was a blessing in disguise. “

For Rapman, who based the story of two best friends living in rival gang territories in south-east London on his own education in Deptford and Peckham, “Blue Story” is ultimately about finding the light of the other side of oppressive darkness. In retrospect, the director is not worried that the film lost 30% of its screens during its first weekend in the United Kingdom thanks to a mass fight in a theater in Birmingham. The response from Vue and Showcase theaters was criticized as an overly aggressive reaction, tinged with racism, but “Blue Story” came out on the other side with a passionate audience.

“I always wanted to know what our opening weekend would have been like,” notes Rapman. “Even though we probably did the numbers because there was so much hype after that, I want to know, fair play, what would we have done this first weekend?”

Originally, Rapman’s goal was simply to portray the tragic reality of gang life in South London and show how easily teenagers can get caught up in this culture based solely on their personal address. Her story of two friends, Timmy and Marco, who are involved in rival gangs, reflects a larger problem but refuses to be didactic. The director has abandoned this lifestyle – and this neighborhood – and hopes that others can do the same, but he also knows that it is the daily life of many young Londoners.

“It was my childhood,” Rapman said, shrugging. “When I adapted it to the screen, I still did not think internationally. I thought:” We have to make a real hood film that is a little more anchored in our time. ” Nothing has been modern. [Other movies] doesn’t even mention Instagram. This is what I was missing. I just wanted to give the UK something classic. I knew, whatever happened, with this film, it was my destiny to tell this story. “

The director staged Stephen Odubola as Timmy and focused on Ward, who had recently been added to Netflix’s “Top Boy” cast to play Marco. Two weeks before production started, Netflix and the production company behind “Top Boy” refused to let Ward join the cast, fearing that the stories and roles would be too similar. To persuade them, Ward wrote a passionate letter that ultimately allowed some flexibility in his contract with Netflix.

Stephen Odubola and Karla-Simone Spence in the film “Blue Story”. (Nick Wall / Paramount Pictures)

“I’m so happy to be part of both,” said the actor. “I was able to tell real stories anchored in a real place where I come from and I am very proud of it. [‘Blue Story’ is] representing something that people know they didn’t really have a voice for before. No one can really say that he saw something like “Blue Story”. It is much more raw and – I think – much more real than what has happened before. So during the whole time that you’re filming, you think, “It’s bigger than me.” For me, it wasn’t just my first film – it was bigger than that. “

The film, shot over 23 days on a modest budget of $ 1.6 million, replaced north London with south London because the actual boroughs refused to issue filming permits. It was the first feature for all the main players. The budget was bigger than anything Rapman was used to, but it was still restrictive and production ended up being unable to take new shots. Instead, Rapman edited real-life CCTV footage of gang fights found in the BBC archives, which heightens his sense of realism. It’s the kind of film that rarely comes out of the UK, a film industry that’s not particularly known for its diversity – especially after the whitewashed BAFTA nominations in January – but Rapman is already seeing the change that “Blue Story” has brought.

“I’ve already heard of films that light up on the back of the success of” Blue Story “,” he said. “I know people who made a film and the studio said,” We are ready to move on now because we have seen what “Blue Story” [had] “Before that, they didn’t think that these types of films had an audience or made money, but everything has changed now. I think that in the future, lots of people will have their” Blue Story “.”

It also changed things for Ward, who is patiently waiting for the lockdown to end before he can start filming the next season of “Top Boy”. Earlier this year, Ward won the BAFTA Rising Star Award, a particularly remarkable distinction due to the lack of diversity of other BAFTA nominees and films. The British Academy Film Awards did not nominate “Blue Story” for the best British film despite its box office success and strong criticism (and a lot of press expectations).

“We don’t have a voice in these rooms, so of course we’re going to run away,” recalls Ward. “I don’t know who in these rooms could have watched” Blue Story “like that, but it didn’t matter if we had more people in this room who weren’t even black, just people who were interested in different subjects and realizing the power of others people’s work can be, so that would have been another story. ”

“I was overwhelmed by it, but it didn’t matter,” says Rapman. “This does not detract from the success of‘ Blue Story ’. Micheal won and this victory is linked to “Blue Story”. And “Blue Story” was in the conversation. I don’t live for the price, but I feel like it only deserves it because we’ve been through so much. We did the numbers. We made money. We have had good reviews. What else must he do to do it? But that cannot take away what the film accomplished and a BAFTA came out of it. “

Now “Blue Story” can add to its legacy by traveling to the United States as well as Canada – on VOD rather than in theaters as expected. It’s an inherently London-specific story, but its emotions and feelings are universal.

“Americans can watch this now and see a slice of life they have never really witnessed before,” says Ward. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

“It’s the same reaction for the film everywhere,” adds Rapman. “It is a proud thing to see that our cultures are so close to each other. We might seem a little different, we could use a different slang, but Crips and Bloods, Ghetto Boys and Peckham – street gangs are street gangs. I think everyone can understand each other, man. “