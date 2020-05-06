B.J. Armstrong at the dinner he had with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

There were obvious advantages to being teammates with Michael Jordan. Many of his Chicago teammates have multiple championship rings, they appear in some of the most replayed NBA clips of all time, and they have a lifetime of stories about one of the best ever.

B.J. Armstrong also learned to move quickly – off the field, of course.

Whether during his rookie season when his stall in the Bulls’ locker room was adjacent to Jordan’s locker, or at a dinner with six-time NBA champion and Kobe Bryant about a quarter of a century later, Armstrong s ‘is often found with a front row seat to witness the true cost of stardom for arguably the most recognizable athlete in the world.

“I remember that as a young player, I had this dream of playing in the NBA,” longtime NBA goalkeeper and triple NBA champion with the Bulls told Armstrong Associated Press. , who is now a sports agent based in California. “And I remember very well when I came to Chicago thinking,” You better be careful what you want, because maybe you could get it. Michael was the first person to show me what it meant to be a star … but you can’t be that star and not accept all the things that come with it. “

The strain of Jordan’s virtually unprecedented level of celebrity was one of the dominant themes in the final episodes of ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance”, a 10-part series that showed episodes five and six on Sunday evening.

Every story about Jordan always seemed to become a big story, and Jordan felt that certain things were exaggerated, such as his infamous positions on not wanting to publicly endorse political candidates or going with his father to Atlantic City for a trip game play during the 1993 Eastern Conference finals.

“We understood his pressures, he understood what we needed and it was just a special group of people who came together,” said Armstrong, who was a Jordanian teammate for the 1991 championships, 1992 and 1993. “I don’t wish fame to anyone. When I hear people say” this guy is a star “, I always say” good luck “. Always having security around, dealing with tickets, he always had to be There is no preparation for this.

“I always say, to this day, that the guy from Air Jordan was awesome and God bless him. But I will always remember Michael, the guy. “

Knowing that there would always be a huge horde of media in Jordan’s locker, Armstrong quickly found himself dressed and disengaged, because otherwise his shoes would be trampled on and his space would be invaded.

If he forgot how this exercise went, he received a reminder in 2014.

Jordan was in Los Angeles and a dinner with Armstrong was organized. Armstrong arrived at the restaurant and found a third seat at the table, asked Jordan if a guest was coming and was informed that Bryant would join them for the meal.

Armstrong and Bryant knew each other; they shared an agent, Arn Tellem, at one point. Bryant arrived and soon after, he and Jordan dissected each nuance from the other. In the end, they decided that Jordan would have a slight advantage because his hands were larger than those of Bryant.

“They were playing a 1-on-1 virtual game over dinner,” said Armstrong. “I sat there and listened to them talk about their love for the game. They were so sophisticated; they were talking about footwork, how they got conditioned, how they could box. The detail they had, the respect they had for the game … I would have liked to see them play at their peak. “

We learned during the evening that Jordan and Bryant were at the restaurant. Eventually, one went out through a back door, another through a side door, and Armstrong was left to fight a crowd.

“It was chaos,” said Armstrong. “And they were in basketball heaven.”

The seventh and eighth episodes of the documentary will be broadcast on May 10, and the last two episodes on May 17.