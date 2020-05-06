Apple, Google will reveal what a coronavirus tracking application can look like

Apple and Google have developed a standard API which public authorities can use to create coronavirus contact tracing applications to certain countries or communities. These applications rely on your phone’s Bluetooth connection to ping nearby devices and create local records of that handshake. When one of these users reports that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive, the database records the event. Phones registered with the tracking program check the database regularly and this way they find out that one of their contacts was positive in the last 14 days. The phone user will then be notified that he or she may have been exposed to a coronavirus patient at some point in the last couple of weeks. Everything happens anonymously, where random ID numbers are assigned to phones and end-to-end encryption protects data transmission. No user information is collected in the process and users can opt out of the contact tracking application if they wish. The whole concept is much easier to explain with pictures, and Apple and Google have both released concept pictures of what these apps might look like.

We’ve been referring to Apple and Google’s coronavirus contact tracking tool as an app all the time because it’s much easier to deal with its concept. It is important to note that these applications are not trusted by Apple or Google, but by developers working with local governments and medical authorities who want to use the technology to track contacts.

However, screenshots show these applications show. Apple and Google’s concept apps let the user know what happens to the app when they join, and explain what happens at every step, no matter what phone you’re using.

iPhone:

Android:

The following screen shows how the user tells the system that he or she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. The following series of images shows that the user must provide some kind of confirmation to confirm their diagnosis. This means that only tested users can share a positive diagnosis with the app and this will prevent potential abuse.

iPhone:

Android:

The following screenshot reveals what the notifications look like when the app tells the person they were near a COVID-19 patient. The app notifies you when the contact occurred and gives instructions on what action to take.

iPhone:

Android:

Finally, the following screen shows how an iPhone or Android user can prevent COVID-19 exposure from being recorded. The same screens also show the number of exposure checks and allow you to delete the data stored on your phone, which is the Bluetooth handshake log with other iPhone and Android phones.

iPhone:

Android:

Some countries are using the Apple-Google API to build their own applications soon, including Germany. Others, such as the UK and France, are moving forward with apps that may not agree on privacy because they could gather more information about users.