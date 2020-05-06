Apple and Google take steps to ensure privacy when deploying Coronavirus tracking

By deploying their coronavirus tracking system to developers, Apple and Google have confirmed that they will ban location tracking by other official apps.

But the decision, which prioritizes confidentiality and prevents governments from using the system to compile data on citizens, could complicate matters for state governments looking to track coronavirus epidemics. State governments have stated that accessing GPS data in conjunction with the contact tracing system would better help them track the way epidemics are moving and identify geographic hotspots.

The system, first announced on April 10, uses Bluetooth signals from phones to detect people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus without storing GPS location data. Without direct access to location information, health authorities will have to rely on lists of encrypted phone data provided by Apple and Google.

This could lead to missed encounters, critics say, as iPhones and Android devices turn off Bluetooth connections after a while to conserve battery life and other reasons, unless users remember to turn them back on.

But privacy experts have warned that any cache of health-related location data could leave businesses and individuals vulnerable to ostracism if the data were exposed.

In rolling out their system to developers on Monday, Apple and Google also said they would only allow one app per country to use the contact system, to avoid fragmentation and encourage wider adoption. The companies said, however, that they would support countries that opt ​​for a state or regional approach and that US states would be allowed to use the system.