Amazon Vice President Tim Bray Said He Resigned Following Layoffs Of Workers ‘Whistleblowers’

Amazon executive said he quit his job at online retailer “with dismay” dismissal of employees who talked about the conditions inside the company’s warehouses and its record on climate change.

Tim Bray, corporate vice president, wrote in a blog Publish On Monday he quit his job last week after Amazon fired several workers last month who publicly criticized the company. The layoffs are “evidence of a vein of toxicity that crosses corporate culture,” he said.

The layoffs occurred amid growing concerns from workers who left work at warehouses in New York, Detroit and Chicago, drawing attention to issues such as the lack of personal protective equipment.

Bray specifically cited the layoffs of two employees who criticized the company’s warehouse operations and climate policies, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, as a breaking point for him.

“The justifications were laughable; it was clear to any reasonable observer that they had been rejected for denunciation.” Bray wrote in his article. “At this point, I cracked. VPs shouldn’t be thugs, so I climbed through the appropriate channels and through the book.”

Bray said he was not free to disclose these conversations. He added that continuing to work at Amazon would have meant “signing the actions I despised. So I quit.”

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We support the right of every employee to criticize the working conditions of their employer, but that does not come with comprehensive immunity from all internal policies. We have terminated these employees for repeated violations of internal policies. “

“I’m pretty blue”

Among those fired was a New York warehouse worker who went on strike last month, urging Amazon to tighten workers’ protection against the coronavirus. At the time, Amazon said the worker was fired for not following social distancing rules.

Amazon spokesperson said in a statement that the company is investing in employee safety: “Our main concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and we plan to invest approximately $ 4 billion dollars from April to June in COVID initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe. ”

Amazon and Instacart employees leave work due to coronavirus security concerns

Bray, who said he has worked in the Amazon cloud for more than five years, said resigning would cost him personally due to the company’s loss of salary and inventory.

“It will probably cost me over a million dollars (before taxes), not to mention the best job I have ever had, working with terribly good people,” he wrote. “So I’m pretty blue.”