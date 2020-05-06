Airbnb is laying off 1,900 workers, 25% of its workforce, in the midst of a recession

Airbnb cuts 1,900 employees, about 25% of its workforce, because it faces “hard truths”, including uncertainty about when global travel will resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, said CEO Brian Chesky in a statement. note to employees. He added that the company’s 2020 turnover should be less than half of what it had booked last year.

“We are collectively experiencing the most distressing crisis of our lives, and as it began to unfold, world travel came to a halt,” Chesky said in the note. “Airbnb’s business has been hit hard.”

The company has taken steps such as raising $ 2 billion in capital and cutting costs, but Chesky said the company has realized it needs to take additional steps due to uncertainty about when world travel will resume. He added that trips are likely to “look different” when consumers start booking vacations again.

“People will want options closer to home, safer and more affordable,” he wrote. “This means that we will have to reduce our investments in activities that do not directly support the heart of our host community.”

Airbnb will stop its efforts in transportation services and Airbnb Studios, a company to create television shows on travel. He said he was also cutting back on investments in hotels and Lux, his luxury rental service.

The conditions of departure could be described as generous compared to what many established companies offer to the dismissed workers. For example, employees who lose their jobs will receive 14 weeks of base salary, plus an extra week for each year at Airbnb, said Chesky. This means that a worker who had been employed at Airbnb for four years would receive, for example, 18 weeks of redundancy. In addition, the dismissed workers will also benefit from subsidized medical coverage for one year through COBRA, he said.

“In the midst of a global health crisis of unknown duration, we want to limit the burden of health costs,” he writes.