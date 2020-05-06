Airbnb cuts 25% of its personnel in the context of a global travel crisis

Airbnb Inc. is cutting 25% of its workforce as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the travel industry.

About 1,900 Airbnb employees worldwide will be affected, general manager Brian Chesky said in an email to staff on Tuesday. The employees’ last day will be Monday, the email said.

“We are collectively experiencing the most painful crisis of our lives, and as it began to unfold, world travel stopped,” wrote Chesky. “Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenues this year expected to be less than half of what we earned in 2019.”

The San Francisco startup, which was on the verge of being the list of successful stocks of the year, has raised $ 2 billion in capital and cut costs significantly in an effort to weather the crisis.

“Although we know that Airbnb’s operations will recover completely, the changes it will undergo are not temporary or short-lived,” Chesky wrote. “For this reason, we need to make more fundamental changes to Airbnb by reducing the size of our workforce around a more focused business strategy.”

As a result, Airbnb will suspend its transportation efforts and reduce its investments in hotels and luxury travel, he said.

In an interview with Bloomberg in March, Chesky said the situation weighed on him. “I’m not sure there is anything more difficult than a CEO of a travel company can ever do than go through it,” he said. “You feel like you’re boneless, or like a torpedo just hit the ship.”

Before the pandemic, Airbnb’s expenses had already increased. Spending in 2019 exceeded $ 5 billion as the company invested money in new offerings to boost revenue before its much anticipated IPO. The coronavirus epidemic has undermined Airbnb’s market beginnings.

Chesky is betting that in the post-pandemic world, travelers will want options closer to home, safer and more affordable.

“When we launched Airbnb, it was about belonging and connecting,” he wrote in the email. “This crisis has refined our concentration to get back to our roots, to get back to basics.”