UTA routs workers as talent agencies manage spillovers

The United Talent Agency said Monday it will lay off “a significant number” of its 1,200 employees, in the latest sign of economic hardship in Hollywood caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The Beverly Hills-based company declined to say exactly how many people were affected by the leave, but said the majority of those affected will be assistants. The holidays will start on May 15.

The cost reductions are in addition to the salary reductions announced by UTA in March.

“We were hoping that the salary cuts we all took would be sufficient, but at this point we must take this additional step to ensure the financial stability of the UTA,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer wrote on Monday. , in a note to employees. Zimmer said in March that he would give up his salary for the rest of the year, as did co-chairs Jay Sures and David Kramer.

Zimmer said in his note that the company will pay health benefits for workers on leave, including their premium coverage.

“Our hope is that we will return to a new normal soon, and that this will include opportunities for all of you to return,” said Zimmer.

UTA, as well as many Hollywood talent agencies and entertainment companies, have been affected by COVID-19. Concerns about the disease have put aside many live productions and events, leading to layoffs, layoffs or cut wages for companies.

Agencies have been hit hard. Century City-based Creative Artists has implemented salary cuts, while Beverly Hills-based entertainment company Endeavor has announced that one-third of its workforce will be cut, will be put on leave or will see his hours reduced.

Talent agencies were already adapting to changes in the entertainment industry before the pandemic. The popularity of streaming and the expected drop in television packaging, combined with a long-term battle with the Writers Guild of America, put pressure on the agencies.

The big agencies UTA, Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor and ICM Partners are still in conflict with the WGA and have yet to reach an agreement with the union on longstanding practices. UTA, CAA and WME are also engaged in a legal battle with WGA.