US Treasury to borrow $ 3 million this quarter

The US Department of the Treasury said on Monday that it plans to borrow nearly $ 3 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 – more than five times more than the previous record – as the federal government spends at a breakneck pace to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on the United States. economy.

In a statement, the Treasury said it would borrow $ 2,999 trillion in the April to June quarter, which is also higher than the previous record borrowing for a full fiscal year of $ 1.8 trillion. in 2009.

“This is bigger than we would generally do in a year,” said a senior treasury official. The Treasury’s net borrowing last year, on the other hand, was $ 1.28 trillion.

Monday’s estimate is $ 3,055 trillion more than the initial target for the quarter released in early February, when it was not yet clear whether the coronavirus would spread widely in the United States. At that time, it appeared that the federal government would be paying down $ 56 billion in debt in the current quarter, which prompted the Treasury to predict a negative estimate of new negotiable net debt during the period.

But with the virus rapidly spreading soon after this projection – and overturning the economy with it – Congress appropriated nearly $ 3 trillion to help individuals and businesses overcome the closings of businesses put in place. works to slow the pace of the pandemic.

The new borrowing target is more than five times higher than the previous quarterly record set in the second half of 2008 to fight the financial crisis.

“Even before the pandemic, there was going to be an increase in funding needs in the future. But now all is lost, ”said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston.

Monday’s estimate assumes a cash balance of $ 800 billion in late June.

The Treasury has said it expects to borrow $ 677 billion in the July to September quarter, assuming a late September cash balance of $ 800 billion.

It borrowed $ 477 billion from the credit markets in the January-March quarter, ending the period with $ 515 billion in cash.

Additional details on the Treasury’s quarterly repayment will be announced on Wednesday. In February, the Treasury announced that it would announce details of a new 20-year bond scheduled for May.

“Current financing needs also mean that the Treasury does not need to compensate for reductions in offers at 10 or 30 years to” make room “for the new 20-year bond,” said a report by Jefferies. “At this point, the Treasury must find all the avenues available to collect as much cash as possible.”

Asked about the market’s ability to absorb such a huge volume of debt in just three months, a senior Treasury official said, “We think it’s there.”