US Supreme Court Conducts First-Ever Trial By Teleconference

by May 5, 2020 Top News
US Supreme Court Conducts First-Ever Trial By Teleconference

The U.S. Supreme Court held its first teleconference proceedings on Monday as judges broke tradition in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic – and were also more polite than usual.

Several judges have offered jokes in pleadings that are often absent when the high court meets in Washington, DC, reported the Associated Press.

Justice Stephen Breyer interrupted his questioning to say, “Hello, anyway,” to government lawyer Erica Ross.

Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh also wished Ross a “hello”.

The session lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes, slightly longer than the planned 60 minutes.

There were no major technical difficulties, although Breyer was briefly difficult to hear, said AP.

The examination was conducted by seniority, Chief Justice John Roberts first.

Roberts then forwarded the interrogation to Judge Clarence Thomas, who had not asked questions during oral argument for more than a year.

Chief Justice John Roberts speaks during oral argument before the Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts speaks during oral argument before the Supreme CourtDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Monday’s case involved whether Booking.com can register, and Thomas wanted to know if the company could “acquire an 800 number which is a 1-800-Booking vanity number, for example, which is similar to 1-800 -Plumbing, which is a registered trademark? “AP said.

Roberts also advanced the meeting by saying to the lawyers in the case “Thank you, lawyer” or “Briefly,” when he wanted another judge to take over the interrogation.

In addition to the distant nature of the session, Monday’s arguments were the first in which the High Court authorized live audio broadcasting.

The Supreme Court does not allow camera coverage of its proceedings.

Judges are expected to hear a total of 10 cases over six days.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/04/us-supreme-court-conducts-first-ever-proceeding-by-teleconference/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

The role Jets played in his career

May 5, 2020
Hello, justice, can you hear me? Supreme Court meets by telephone

Hello, justice, can you hear me? Supreme Court meets by telephone

May 4, 2020
Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler ready for the charity skins game

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler ready for the charity skins game

May 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *