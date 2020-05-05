US Supreme Court Conducts First-Ever Trial By Teleconference

The U.S. Supreme Court held its first teleconference proceedings on Monday as judges broke tradition in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic – and were also more polite than usual.

Several judges have offered jokes in pleadings that are often absent when the high court meets in Washington, DC, reported the Associated Press.

Justice Stephen Breyer interrupted his questioning to say, “Hello, anyway,” to government lawyer Erica Ross.

Justices Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh also wished Ross a “hello”.

The session lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes, slightly longer than the planned 60 minutes.

There were no major technical difficulties, although Breyer was briefly difficult to hear, said AP.

The examination was conducted by seniority, Chief Justice John Roberts first.

Roberts then forwarded the interrogation to Judge Clarence Thomas, who had not asked questions during oral argument for more than a year.

Monday’s case involved whether Booking.com can register, and Thomas wanted to know if the company could “acquire an 800 number which is a 1-800-Booking vanity number, for example, which is similar to 1-800 -Plumbing, which is a registered trademark? “AP said.

Roberts also advanced the meeting by saying to the lawyers in the case “Thank you, lawyer” or “Briefly,” when he wanted another judge to take over the interrogation.

In addition to the distant nature of the session, Monday’s arguments were the first in which the High Court authorized live audio broadcasting.

The Supreme Court does not allow camera coverage of its proceedings.

Judges are expected to hear a total of 10 cases over six days.