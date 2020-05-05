Travel industry strengthens security measures against coronaviruses

Hoping to restore Americans’ confidence to travel again, the country’s largest travel group has unveiled improved cleaning, social distancing and contactless payment procedures for hotels, airlines, airports, theme parks, restaurants and cruise lines.

the U.S. Travel Assn protocols. are an attempt by travel industry leaders to help revive an industry that set profit and passenger records only a few months ago, but has lost about $ 18 billion a week since the coronavirus started spread to the United States in March.

The protocols for operating in a post-COVID-19 world do not dictate when it is safe to travel again, but set out basic standards with which all travel and hospitality companies must comply once the government and the medical experts lift home stay orders and give a green light for leisure and business trips.

Travel companies, such as airlines, hotels and cruise lines, will be encouraged to adopt specific protocols for their own industry. The American Hotel and Lodging Assn. released its protocols on Monday, in cooperation with the U.S. Travel Assn.

“When authorities authorize travel, we want to give the public confidence that they can travel again,” said Roger Dow, president of the US Travel Assn., During a conference call Monday.

Most of the steps requested by the U.S. Travel Assn. are part of the practices promoted for weeks by Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention, including increased hand cleaning and washing, the installation of physical barriers, the use of masks and gloves, and social isolation.

Dr. Michael D. Parkinson, former president of the American College of Preventive Medicine, said he had worked on travel industry protocols with the trade group to establish very general and basic standards, noting that experts still had many unanswered questions about the virus.

“It is a work in progress,” he said. “I can tell you that science is evolving and the numbers are changing.”

Hotel group protocols call for housekeepers to stay out of guest rooms until guest leaves, and require groups lounging around hotel pools to be separated by at least six feet. In addition, hotel protocols state that if a guest has tested positive for COVID-19, the room where they stayed “should not be returned to service until they have undergone improved cleaning and disinfection using EPA approved products according to CDC guidelines. “

Last week, Hilton Corp., one of the world’s largest hotel companies, announced a new standard of cleanliness called CleanStay, in partnership with the manufacturer of cleaners Lysol. Choice Hotels announced on Monday a new cleaning protocol that includes the use of a hospital grade disinfectant in high traffic areas like reception, swimming pools and gymnasiums.

Kate Walsh, Dean of the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University, said the biggest challenge for the hospitality industry was to convey a welcoming atmosphere while hotel staff practiced social distancing and stayed at home. customer gap. At the same time, staff need to be trained to be visible while continuously disinfecting the facilities, she said.

“The entire business model and the value proposition will need to be revisited,” said Walsh. “However, it is also an opportunity to rethink what service really means in this new normal.”

In a sign that some travel agencies are ready to relaunch the service, Carnival Corp., the world’s largest cruise company, said on Monday that travel would resume on August 1 from Miami, Galveston, Texas, and Port Canaveral , Florida. All other cruises in the North The American and Australian markets will be canceled until August 31.

Carnival calls for the launch of the first part of the cruises in its “progressive commissioning plan”.

“We will use this extra time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our customers, crew and the communities we serve” said Carnival Corp. in a press release.

Although the country’s airlines have not adopted uniform protocols for air travel, the country’s largest airlines announced last week that passengers will be required to wear masks or other face covers during flights. Some of the larger carriers also require masks and masks for flight attendants and other employees.

United, Delta and JetBlue implemented this requirement starting Monday; American, Southwest and Alaska Airlines will implement the mask requirement starting May 11.

In announcing the protocols, Dow noted that the travel industry has been particularly affected by the coronavirus epidemic, with the loss of 8 million jobs in the industry in recent months.

Asked how travel companies can afford the new protocols, Dow said the industry had no choice but to spend money to regain public confidence to travel to new.

“The cost will be borne because the cost of not doing it is worse,” he said.

California is expected to lose $ 72.1 billion in visitor spending this year, nearly half of what was generated in 2019, according to research released Monday by Visit California, the city’s not-for-profit tourism agency. ‘State.

The study also said the pandemic will cut 613,000 jobs in California in May, more than half of the workforce that has grown on average 3.2% per year over the past decade.

Dow said his business group had spoken to dozens of travel industry leaders, including Walt Disney Co., which he said is also working on protocols for the reopening of theme parks.

“We will see Disney evolve in a very positive way,” said Dow.

Conventions and trade shows will likely be the last segment of the travel industry to open, he said, adding that convention officials are also working on procedures to organize large gatherings in the future. .

“They’re working hard on it because it’s their livelihood,” said Dow.