This day in sport: Bo Belinsky des Angels launches a hit

The major leagues ‘first hit-free game in Los Angeles was launched on that date in 1962, when the Angels’ Bo Belinsky shutout the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 at Dodger Stadium.

The 25-year-old rookie, left-handed, struck out nine, walked four and struck two, using a variety of terrains including an animated fastball and a misleading screw ball that helped improve his record to 4 -0 in four starts.

Much to the Angels’ dismay, Belinsky was a disco carouser who hustled the pool and went out with several Hollywood actresses, including Mamie Van Doren. He was suspended in 1964 after hitting The Times’ Braven Dyer in a Washington hotel room and later traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for first baseman Costen Shockley and pitcher Rudy May.

The Angels played at Dodger Stadium from 1962 to 1965, when the team moved to Anaheim for the 1966 season.

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled to play Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs in the second of three games at Dodger Stadium. The Angels would have traveled to Boston for the start of a six-game trip, including three games against the Red Sox.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1904 – Cy Young of the Boston Americans, now the Red Sox, launches a perfect match against the Philadelphia Athletics at Huntington Grounds in Boston, beating Rube Waddell 3-0 in front of 10,267 fans.

1934 – Cavalcade, ridden by Mack Garner, won the 60th Kentucky Derby by more than three lengths on Discovery in 2:04. This is Cavalcade’s third win in less than two weeks, and it is the fifth time in Derby history that a woman, Isabel Dodge Sloane, has been the winning owner.

1969 – The Boston Celtics defeated the Lakers 107-102 in game 7 at the Forum to win the NBA championship for the 10th time in 11 years. Coach Bill Russell retires as a player after the Celtics return from a 3-2 deficit. John Havlicek scores 26 points and Sam Jones adds 24 for Boston. Jerry West leads the Lakers with 42.

1973 – Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, wins the Kentucky Derby in a record time of 1: 59.2. The large chestnut colt breaks last in a field of 13 horses but improves its position throughout the race to take the lead in the section and move away from Sham by 2½ lengths. The Secretariat wins the Triple Crown.

1978 – Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds is the 14th player to hit 3000 hits by lining up a single in the left field in the fifth inning against Steve Rogers of Montreal at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. Rose would play another eight seasons and retire as an all-time leader with 4,256 hits.

2001 – Monarchos, with Jorge Chavez in the saddle, wins the 127th Kentucky Derby crossing the finish line in 1:59 4-5, only two fifths of a second from the track record established by the Secretariat in 1973. Monarchos finishes the 1¼-mile race by four lengths on Invisible Ink.

2004 – Mike Piazza surpasses Carlton Fisk when he sets a major league record with a catcher with the number 352 in the New York Mets’ 8-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Shea Stadium. Piazza throws Jerome Williams 3-1 at the bottom of the first inning which bounces off the scoreboard behind the right field wall.

2006 – The UCLA men’s volleyball team defeats Penn State 3-0 to win the NCAA championship at State College, Pennsylvania. It is Coach Al Scates’ 19th and final title, binding him to the most NCAA championships in any sport. The Bruins are led by Steve Klosterman, the tournament’s most valuable player, as well as Damien Scott, Dennis Gonzalez and Tony Kerr.

2007 – Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeats Oscar De La Hoya in one of the richest fights of all time. Mayweather, using her superb defensive skills and top speed, won a split decision in 12 rounds and the 154 pound World Boxing Council title in her first bout at this weight. A sold-out crowd of 16,200 people at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas sets a record $ 19 million.

2013 – LeBron James is the overwhelming choice as the most valuable player in the NBA. The Miami Heat star gets 120 of 121 first-place votes, giving him the award for the fourth time. Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant finished second and Carmelo Anthony of New York, who received the other first place vote, was third.

