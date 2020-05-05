The role Jets played in his career

That probably tells you a little bit about why Don Shula managed to win 347 victories as the NFL head coach whose game reminded him the most – and the one who, until the end of his life, won it the most excited. – was one of the 173 he lost.

It was Super Bowl III, of course, when Shula was still coach of the Baltimore Colts, when his 14-1 team became the first NFL team to lose to the AFL, when Joe Willie Namath spoke and then walked the walk everywhere Shula’s extremely confident team.

“Did it motivate me later?” I think I’ve always been a pretty motivated guy as a student, as a player, as a coach, as a father, “said Shula a few years ago at the of Jets 16, Colts 7. ” But of course, was something I had to learn to live with. It happens, and you can’t change what happened, so you learn to live with it and try to learn from it. Did it make me a better coach? Every game I lost has helped me become a better coach. “

Shula died Monday morning at the age of 90, ending a splendid American life that once included a phone call from a curious Miami Dolphins fan on the eve of Super Bowl VI, hoping to push his adoption team to cross the finish line against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I still think you can hit Paul Warfield decisively,” Richard M. Nixon told Donald F. Shula early one morning, shortly after the Dolphins defeated Shula’s former team, the Colts, 21 -0 in the AFC championship match. Nixon, who ran a southern white house in Key Biscayne, had become one of the Dolphins’ biggest fans.

“It is a good idea, Mr. Chairman,” replied Shula, and take it as you wish, but it is common knowledge that during the eighth match of the match, January 16, 1972, played at the Tulane stadium in the New Orleans, Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese tried to hit Warfield decisively; cornerback Mel Renfro pushed him away.

The Dolphins lost the game, 24-3, and in doing so, Tom Landry gave the most unwanted stick to Shula, the label of the best coach who has never won the Big One. The Shula Colts 64 lost to the Browns in the NFL title match. In 1967 and 1968, these Colts went 24-2-2 and had nothing to prove. And the Jets, of course, delivered the coup de grace.

This is in part what made what followed for Shula so satisfying, so rewarding and so important to his legacy. The 72 Dolphins went 17-0, the only NFL team to have ever created a perfect record, and 48 years later, champagne corks pop every year the last undefeated team falls. They supported this with a beauty of 15-2 in 1973.

Shula had a top-down relationship with Dolphins owner Joe Robbie, and it was during one of those lulls, in 1976, when he flirted very briefly with the Jets. The Jets had just lived through the miserable experience of Lou Holtz and had ended the season under Mike Holovak, and they were desperate. Leon Hess called Joe Robbie and asked what it would cost to lure his coach.

“Every first round choice for the rest of your life,” he was told.

Shula admitted years later that he was intrigued, but instead turned his attention to a return to the Jets for Super Bowl III for most of the rest of his career. Shula won 14 of the Dolphins’ first 16 games against the Jets as AFC East foes starting in 1970. From there, the rivalry evened out – the Jets were actually 7-0-1 against him from 1978-81 and 19-17-1 through the past 18 years they have shared a division.

Still, Shula managed to play a role in some of the most tortured moments in the history of the Jets. The Jets lost only four games in 1982, but three of them were against the Dolphins, including a 14-0 slope swim in the AFC Championship game, dubbed the Mud Bowl because Shula had conveniently “forgotten” to cover the Orange Bowl. with a tarp when the rains ransacked southern Florida in the week before.

“I’m not God,” joked Shula years later, “but I’ve heard some Jets fans who think I am because I rained that day.”

Thirteen years later, he was on the sidelines when Dan Marino pulled out his legendary “false tip”, which led to a Dolphins 28-24 return victory and almost sealed the fate of Pete Carroll as the Jets’ coach. Carroll, Holtz and Holovak were three of the 10 coaches that Shula tormented in his 36 years with the Dolphins, from Weeb Ewank to Rich Kotite, from Charley Winner and Ken Shipp to Bruce Coslet and Walt Michaels and Joe Walton.

The Jets fired the first salvo. Shula has won many more, enough for number one on the active coaching list, Bill Belichick, 68, still needs four years of 11 wins to overtake him. He learned to live with it.