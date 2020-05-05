The astrophotographer creates the clearest image of the moon ever

“The world’s clearest image of the craters of the moon” has been revealed.

The stunning image is courtesy of a California astrophotographer who combined the clicks of the “phases of the moon” to create the image.

Andrew McCarthy Stacked thousands of Moon images together to create a masterpiece.

He took two weeks of pictures of the waxing Moon as the number of illuminated surfaces currently visible increases.

This increased light and the good location of the “lunar terminator” – the line between the light and dark sides of the moon – have made the craters look clearer.

It is also said that they look elongated.

McCarthy has called his snapshot “All Terminator” and described it as a “project beast.”

He wrote on his Instagram @cosmic_background: “This moon might look a little fun to you, and because it’s an impossible scene.”

“Of the images from the two-week wax month, I took the part of the image with the most contrast (just before the lunar terminator with the longest shadows), aligned them, and blended them to show the rich texture over the entire surface. “

He added: “This was at least exhausting, namely because the moon is not aligned day by day, so each image had to be mapped to a 3D sphere and adjusted to ensure that each image is aligned.”

Fortunately for us, he might try to create a new image if he gets good feedback.