Taika Waititi will direct a new film “Star Wars”

May the Force be “Jojo”.

Taika Waititi, the director and screenwriter of “Jojo Rabbit” of 2019, will direct a new movie “Star Wars,” Disney said on Monday.

The plan is for the still untitled film to be released in theaters. But with not only the release of films, but also production schedules, disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the studio did not specify a release date or even a year.

Waititi, 44, is not a wookie of the year. The Oscar winner for best adapted screenplay 2020 previously directed the season finale of the television series “The Wars” “The Mandalorian” and also voiced a droid in the third episode of the popular Disney + show.

He will be joined by screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 33, an Oscar nominee for “1917”.

Although nothing is known about the plot, it will likely be inspired by “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Solo”, and will be distinct from the Skywalker saga of four decades.