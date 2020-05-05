Shareholder activist to finance Eko lawsuit against Quibi

The activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. embarks on the legal struggle between the Hollywood streamer Quibi and his New York rival Eko.

Elliott, based in New York, will finance the trial of the technology company Eko against Quibi in exchange for equity, according to a person familiar with the matter who refused to be identified because the agreement has not been finalized.

Eko sued Quibi in March, accusing Quibi employees of hijacking trade secrets and that Quibi’s “turnstyle” function on its application infringed Eko’s patent. “Turnstyle” allows Quibi users to change the perspective they see on a video by turning their phone horizontally or vertically.

Quibi stated that he had not infringed Eko’s patent and that the turnstyle was created by his own team of engineers. Quibi has also filed court documents asking a federal court in L.A. to issue a declaratory judgment on the subject.

“When a new product is launched, these types of claims are unfortunately all too common,” Quibi said in a statement on Monday. “Eko’s actions and complaints remain without foundation.”

Quibi, led by studio tycoon Jeffrey Katzenberg and tech veteran Meg Whitman, launched its subscription streaming service in April amid a pandemic. The company canceled a red carpet event due to concerns about COVID-19 and adjusted programs like “The Nod With Brittany & Eric” to film from home.

The company has more than 3.1 million downloads of its application and has raised $ 1.75 billion in investment.

Elliott Management Corp. has invested in other companies, including Twitter and AT&T. The company put pressure on companies, including AT&T, to modify their activities, such as the sale of underperforming assets.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Elliott’s investment in the Eko trial.