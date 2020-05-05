Russia sees 2 days of increase in COVID-19 cases as tests intensify

Moscow – Russia reported dramatic increase in number of new ones coronavirus cases for two consecutive days, 10,581 cases confirmed only on Monday. This is a 70% increase in new daily cases compared to last week.

The total number of infections now stands at just over 145,000, making Russia the seventh largest epidemic in the world in terms of confirmed cases. Since mid-April, Russia has overtaken China, Iran and Turkey. Almost half of the new cases were registered in Moscow, which remains the worst hotspot in the country, with 74,401 patients.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the increase in confirmed infections is largely due to a significant increase in testing in the past few days. The number of tests performed has doubled from 20,000 to 40,000 a day in Moscow, he said on Saturday.

Sobyanin admitted that the actual number of cases is probably much higher than the statistics suggest. He estimated that 2% of the 12.7 million inhabitants of Moscow were already infected. The capital is preparing to make 10,000 additional hospital beds available by reallocating several facilities, including sports arenas, exhibition centers, park pavilions and shopping centers.

Specialist doctors work in the intensive care unit (ICU) for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) at a hospital in Moscow, Russia, in a photo posted on May 3, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya / Moscow News Agency / REUTERS



Health experts agree that the growth in the number of cases can be largely explained by the expansion of testing for the virus, but also by the general disregard of people for guidelines for social distancing.

Guzel Ulumbekova, a public health expert, told CBS News that, while Russia was testing around 100,000 tests a day 10 days ago, “it is now between 170,000 and 180,000”.

Professor and virologist Anatoly Altstein agrees that increased testing could be a major factor in increasing the number of cases registered, and says that the coming days should provide a clearer picture.

“The test system doesn’t change every day,” says Altstein, explaining that if the daily infection rate stays about the same for the next few days, it will suggest that the situation has stabilized. “If it continues to grow steadily, it’s not just the tests.”

The number of deaths in Russia compared to confirmed cases has remained relatively low compared to many other hard-hit countries, including the United States.

Dr Agus on promising developments and when a coronavirus vaccine might be available

The official death toll on Monday was just under 1,360, with 76 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

“Everyone is surprised,” said Altstein of the Russian death rate among confirmed coronavirus patients. A widely held view among experts, he said, is that the epidemic hit Russia later than many other countries, giving the medical infrastructure time to prepare. Others note that Russia initially attributed many deaths that were likely related to COVID-19 to other factors, which kept official mortality figures low.

Last week, the Russian Prime Minister, the Minister of Construction and one of his assistants were hospitalized after being tested positive for the virus. It has also spread among healthcare professionals, who have come under enormous pressure as hospitals fill up in big cities. Some have complained of being forced to work despite a shortage of personal protective equipment.

The Kremlin has extended business closings and foreclosures until May 11, and officials have said any measure to ease the restrictions will depend on the situation in each region.

The mayor of Moscow recently suggested that authorities may have to reduce the number of special travel permits issued to residents to use public transport, apparently for essential travel, if the situation worsens.

Moscow police, meanwhile, have warned that they may use helicopters and drones to prevent people from gathering in public parks.