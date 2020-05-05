Robinhood Millennium Trading App Raises $ 280 Million After Crashes

After an extremely stormy March, the trading application for millennials begins May on a high note.

Menlo Park, Calif. Robinhood announced Monday in a blog post that it has raised $ 280 million in a funding cycle that now values ​​the company at $ 8.3 billion. The company said the funding comes after adding an additional three million users to its platform this year, despite multiple trading disruptions that prompted users to request that the app be polled by regulators.

Financial tech start-up, which now has 13 million users, hit the headlines in March, as crippling technical outages left more than 10 million customers in the dark for almost two days in a context of record volatility in the growing coronavirus market.

On Thursday, he announced his intention to use part of this money to invest in his platform. “It means hiring more of the best talent in all of our offices, including our newest office in Denver.”

But fintech experts have speculated that Robinhood investors could also prepare for the acquisition of the company.

“13 million users is a lot of users, but $ 280 [million] that’s a lot for an outfit that can’t keep up with the volume of transactions, ”said a fintech insider. “I guess they could still be[n acquisition] target for a big bank, but I don’t see them getting more than almost half of $ 8 billion. “

Robinhood’s free trading platform rocked the online trading space before the COVID-19 pandemic by forcing established brokerages to cut their own fees and then consolidate. In the weeks leading up to the crash, Morgan Stanley recovered E * Trade for $ 13 billion and Schwab merged with TDAmeritrade in a deal valued at twice that amount.

These deals left Robinhood in the suddenly longer shadow of even more massive giants.

“A quarter of a billion is a good piece of change to repair your infrastructure,” thought a broker. “I hope they don’t use it to acquire more users during a recession.