by May 5, 2020 Top News
Red Sox explore "changes" to uniform

The Red Sox are open to uniform “changes” in addition to the Nike swoosh coming on the front of the jersey.

Team President Sam Kennedy says to The Athletic that the club will discuss with new MLB uniform supplier Nike how to improve the performance of their classic uniforms. A complete overhaul, much like the Los Angeles Rams the NFL has undergone recently, doesn’t seem likely.

“We are considering changes as we go along,” said Kennedy. “[The changes will be] likely to lead us to a high performance uniform. We will always be respectful of our incredible traditional appearance, but we are always open to different new concepts over time. “

The Red Sox had a similar conversation with Under Armor, who was to take over MLB’s clothing from Majestic until the end of the deal. Nike, who will have their signature swoosh on the front of each MLB jersey, was able to secure the rights instead.

Sportswear continues to evolve, becoming more breathable, fitted and light and it seems that Boston wants to get the best for its players.

“I think our people on the property side are really more focused on adjustment,” said Executive Vice President of Partnerships, Troup Parkinson. “They think that, for example, Nike can bring tons of technology to the fit and hopefully help the athlete’s performance, which has happened in basketball and soccer, but, surprisingly, in baseball, that’s not the case. ” the [players], if you talk to them, they will say that the uniform is not suitable. “

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/04/red-sox-are-exploring-changes-to-their-uniform/

