Organizing a campaign involves personal relationships. Digital teams are trying to adapt to the world of coronaviruses

Six months before the general elections, the coronavirus continues to impact voters across the country regardless of party affiliation. Security measures forced Democratic and Republican organizers to quickly go 100% virtual and, in some cases, within days.

The social distancing measures implemented in response to the pandemic could delay the return to traditional political organization for the foreseeable future or change them forever. As a result, national Democratic and Republican committees, various state parties, and political education organizations have been forced to rely on digital platforms to engage voters more creatively.

Party leaders and digital directors told CBS News that they had to adapt to the digital organization in different ways, including teaching volunteers how to use phone banking applications using Zoom, using the same platform -form to embark and train volunteers, and by hosting digital one-on-one. coffee meetings between organizers and voters.

NDTC training

According to the RNC, in the weeks following the end of their fully virtual operation, they organized almost 3,900 Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training sessions and more than 1,700 MAGA meetings. The committee also noted that they had established more than 20 million contacts with voters and added more than 300,000 new volunteers to their team since the virtual transition.

“Modern campaigns are all done digitally and via apps,” said Rick Gorka, RNC spokesperson and Trump Victory, who added that being able to call the bank from home creates flexibility for volunteers. “For us, it’s just that this virtual campaign was part of what we did throughout this [and] since the 2016 cycle. “

At the same time, the DNC digital unit worked to help the various departments get online and, in early April, the committee announced in a note that nearly 7,000 people had been trained in the tools digital organization in the space of a few weeks through the committee’s Digital Organizing 101 training sessions. Through partnerships with states parties in battlefield states like Florida and Georgia, the committee sent 2.8 million text messages to voters encouraging them to vote by mail. And the DNC has integrated eight digital organizer fellows into the battlefield states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“Organizing at the grassroots level is just building relationships. I think digital organization is also the same thing. How do supporters feel connected and what part of the party are they feeling?” said Meg, director of digital organization at DNC ​​DiMartino. “The thing I often think about is how to continue to deepen and develop this online … how can our supporters, our volunteers feel more ownership of this program.”

Democrats recently closed a historically crowded presidential primary, with more than two dozen candidates vying for the nomination. After Joe Biden became the alleged candidate in April, the Democratic Party immediately announced that it would use its resources to quickly accelerate its campaign. This happened because the Biden campaign also had to move all of the online campaign efforts. The organizing teams remained engaged using Zoom to organize action events such as writing letters and creating panels for first responders. The campaign also organized community calls to find out how volunteers and supporters are doing during the pandemic.

CBS News attended virtual training sessions with the DNC, RNC and the National Democratic Training Committee, to observe how campaigns engage voters behind closed doors. Training sessions with up to 300 participants allowed people to connect from their home office, their living room, their kitchen or even their bedroom. Volunteers of all ages watched the computer screens carefully while the hosts explored the 10 to 45 minute PowerPoint presentations. One of the training sessions brought together voters from at least seven different states, another received a steady stream of questions from participants that would appear as flashing notifications in the “Comments” section. After the presentations, participants received documents and, in some cases, had the opportunity to practice their newly acquired skills with the online trainer.

“These virtual trainings are so easy. And you can do so much more because you don’t travel from place to place,” said Florida Republican Party President Joe Gruters, who spoke at the conference. of a recent RNC virtual training. . “It’s exactly the same thing you would do if you saw them in person, or if you could do it over the phone, because it’s about getting people installed on the system they could use at home to pass these calls. “

ON THE GROUND FROM COAST TO COAST

Officials from both parties and the training organizations insist that digital migration has been facilitated since they were already putting in place an infrastructure. CBS News met with a dozen Democratic and Republican states parties to assess the impact of the digital switchover on their operations.

“With all the technology available … we have made an incredible amount of contact with constituents,” said Gruters. He added that his team had made 4.5 million calls since going digital. “We are all reaching our numbers and the great thing about what we are able to do is that when people are at home because of this crisis, you basically have a captive audience.”

“One thing that is really interesting is that going virtual has actually allowed the team to connect more with rural voters,” said Iowa Republican Party director of communications Aaron Britt. He pointed out that rural voters helped President Trump win in 2016, saying “this has been one of the big benefits, especially here in Iowa, the hike we have seen in being able to get connect with these rural voters while we make a lot of phones. Calls and things like that. ”

Colorado Republican Party director of communications Joe Jackson noted that in his state, a single approach does not work in rural and urban areas, so they have transferred events from the county party level . When they did their caucus and assembly, decisions were made locally according to the governor’s directives, leaving some counties to conduct driving caucuses while others did Zoom meetings or emails.

For the Democrats, several states parties are trying to maintain a high electoral commitment. In many states where there was a record turnout in the primaries before the coronavirus pandemic, people have since been forced to take shelter on site.

At the end of April, the Democratic Party of North Carolina recorded a record participation rate at its county conventions, which were held virtually for the first time with Zoom. Normally, the conventions would have used a county-by-county approach, but due to the pandemic, the party centralized training and coordination to ensure the smooth running of the conventions. Managers and campaigns also used texting, telephone banking, hosting virtual events, and organizing online communities.

“Despite the challenge, I think we are more organized and focused than ever,” said NCDP president Wayne Goodwin. “We had no choice but to do it.”

The Michigan Democratic Party said it had recruited more than 3,000 volunteers and made more than 60,000 direct phone calls to voters in the first month of distancing. The party continued to interview and train the organizers, with the goal of having 70 in the state by the end of May. The Organizing Corps program, which trains students, will organize a virtual bootcamp to train a third wave of organizers in the coming weeks for organization in Michigan.

“We are continuing to develop this ground game,” said CDP president Lavora Barnes. The organizing efforts of 2020 have been going on since 2017. “These are currently virtual organizers and many of these tools that we are using now, we will continue to use even if or when we are able to go out and knock on doors and stand on people’s porches and have conversations with them. “

Executive director of the Florida Democratic Party, Juan Peñalosa, said they had already started implementing emergency plans if the party were to continue organizing digital until November.

“I think that now more than ever, when people vote in November, they will think of who helped them, who was there for them during this pandemic, through this crisis. And we have included this question in all aspects of our organizing program, “said Peñalosa. “Voters are now worried about their health, their work, their home studies, their children. They are lonely and frustrated and good campaigns meet people where they are and our campaign aims to meet people where they are. with a wellness check. “

In late March, the Texas Democratic Party launched a series of new programs. These programs include an online community center called ConnectTexas, a network of registration calls in each county called Connect254, and a community captains program that has already recruited close to 500 people. In a state without online voter registration, the party also launched a website in late April to facilitate the delivery of registration and postage forms to new voters.

Before the pandemic paralyzed the country, the Texas Democratic Party told CBS News that it planned to put up to 1,000 field organizers and canvassers on the ground in the state as part of their efforts to transform the Texas from red to blue. At the time, more than 2 million voters participated in the state’s Democratic presidential primary, and the party declared that its organizing operation would be the largest in the history of the state party and could -being from Texas. CBS News learned during a follow-up last week that the target has not changed – it is just being changed significantly online.

“This is what the organization and the campaign are, you have to be ready to pivot, but you want to be clear, what we are doing now is aligned with what we planned to do, namely build relationships, build ties, “said Texas Democratic Party organizer director Olivia Stitilis.

DIGITAL GROWTH PAINS

As field operations across the country launched into online organization, the addiction to technology has not been without adjustments. In South Carolina, the state’s Democratic Party worked with counties to organize virtual conventions last month. And the original plans to hire large field staff have changed for the moment.

“We are analyzing how we are going to organize our state convention, we are organizing our executive committee meetings in a completely different way … so there has been a complete reorganization of the way you organize yourself, but also the way you proceed to do the superficial affairs of state party management, “said SCDP President Trav Robertson.” There is part of that you plan to do because it all goes to a platform or a digital campaign, but I mean, the majority of this is a result of COVID-19. “

Training organizations such as the National Democratic Training Committee and the Conservative Leadership Institute have added online courses to help election candidates and those interested in public policy navigate campaigning and voter engagement during the pandemic.

“Campaigns are naturally risk averse and late adopters of technology … for a variety of reasons,” said Kelly Deitrich, CEO of the National Democratic Training Committee. “[Texting] is normally not a technology in which campaigns with time, money and limited people invest. They knock on doors. Well, they no longer have this option. They are forced to adopt these new ways of communicating and reaching voters who may not have been their first choice, but who may now be their only choice. “

“I wouldn’t say the goals have changed, I would say the relevant topics have changed,” said Ron Nehring, who has worked at the Leadership Institute for five years. “We still teach political technology, but we teach in subjects that we haven’t had to cover before. We never had to do a program on” how to keep your campaign alive during a pandemic. “