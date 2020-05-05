Opera singer Rosalind Elias, who made his Broadway debut at 81, died at 90

Rosalind Elias, a mezzo-soprano who, at 24, started a 42-year association with the Metropolitan Opera but only made her Broadway debut after 81, died on Sunday May 3 in New York. She was 90 years old.

His death was reported by the Opera News of the Metropolitan Opera Guild. No cause was given.

Elias, although long known to opera enthusiasts, was a newcomer to many Broadway audiences when she played Heidi in the 2011 Kennedy Center production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies” (limited engagement revival) premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC). transfer to the Broadway Marquis Theater). Directed by Eric Schaeffer, the revival of the “Follies” featured a cast filled with stars including, among others, Danny Burstein, Jan Maxwell, Elaine Paige, Bernadette Peters, Jayne Houdyshell, Mary Beth Peil and Kirsten Scott. (The entire show included Amanda Kloots, who recently updated Instagram followers on the condition of husband Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor suffering from COVID-19).

Even among these Broadway veterans, Elias received considerable public and press attention for his performance as Heidi Schiller, a Broadway legend who performs “Follies” “One More Kiss” (the younger version of the character was played in the revival by Leah Horowitz).

In an interview with Playbill in 2011, Elias said that he identified with Heidi “because I am old enough to” never look back “… It is not an easy thing to do because I continue to look back, but I try not to do it. When I look back, I am not bitter. I am happy because I had a blessed path. “

Elias sang 687 performances with the Metropolitan Opera in New York and on tour from 1954 to 1996, covering 35 Met seasons. Occasional forays into musical theater included the revival of the Follies, a staging of the New York opera in 1984 by “Sweeney Todd” and a Hawaiian production of “A Little Night Music” in 2008.