Municipal chapter hears proposal to play soccer in spring

With the Los Angeles Unified School District uncertain when or if its campuses will be open for the start of the 2020-2021 classes scheduled for August 18 and many challenges to come with the coronavirus pandemic, Garfield football coach Lorenzo Hernandez said on Monday that he wanted to prepare to play part of the season in the spring if necessary.

“There are too many points lost,” he said.

Nearly 50 city section football coaches participated in a Zoom call with city section commissioner Vicky Lagos on Monday to provide feedback.

None of the 10 sections of the California Interscholastic Federation in the state have offered to move the soccer season to the spring. “We are not considering changing seasons because it is too early at the moment,” said Ron Nocetti, executive director of CIF, the state’s governing body for sports.

City section coaches are facing the obstacle of not having school facilities open this summer, thus denying the possibility of physical fitness. It will also be difficult to obtain the physical elements required from players and to attract enough players to the lists when interaction is limited before school starts on August 18. The city section would need CIF permission to play games after December.

Lagos asked the coaches how long it would take to prepare the teams for their first game. The consensus was four to six weeks. The coaches also agreed that the city’s playoffs were more important than attending a state football game, giving Lagos a few weeks of flexibility if the season were to start in September or October instead of August.

Eagle Rock coach Andy Moran, chairman of the football advisory committee, said, “I’m for everything you need to have a season.”

If the season were moved to the spring, the programming of opponents would be a huge obstacle, forcing teams to face only opponents of the city section. There would also be conflicts over the use of facilities and problems for athletes who play multiple sports.

San Pedro coach Corey Miller said he was opposing football in the spring. “The reason is anything after Christmas, you put our children in a bad situation. “Am I going to play football or am I going to play baseball?” My quarterback is the third baseman. I don’t want to put it there. “

Nocetti said it was too early to find new rules for playing football while the state continued to demand social distancing.

“We cannot offer rules of practice because we do not have a return date,” he said.

Comments are expected this month both in the city section and in the south section, when both will hold administrative meetings to discuss emergency plans.

The municipal section coaches voted to change their playoff format similar to the new format proposed in the south section. Teams would be ranked based on their performance in 2020 while using the CalPreps.com ranking. The teams were classified into divisions before the season based on their last two years of results. The Board of Managers must give its final approval.

“We want to have soccer in the fall. We will fight for that, “said Shane Cox, the city soccer coordinator.

Said Lagos: “We are determined to have some kind of season for these children. We will be very flexible.”