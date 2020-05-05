MLB Can Learn Better Television With “Bachelor” and “Millionaire”

Third in a series of articles on the future 2020 of the major sports leagues.

We are six weeks away from what should have been the major league baseball season, and we will have the chance to see a game anytime in the next six weeks. Now is not the time to return to baseball as we know it.

It is the downtime of creative minds to give baseball an imaginative makeover.

When the major leagues play again, they will almost certainly do so without fans. Don’t worry about what you might fear like the joyless spectacle of tens of thousands of empty seats.

Instead, think of it this way: baseball will be played in a giant TV studio.

Television executives could lead the way by reinventing baseball as entertainment, creating a larger audience, and inspiring dramatic changes that could last longer than the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even if none of this had happened, you can look at the baseball scores and see that they are starting to drop,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president of ABC.

“You have to refresh it.” If we looked at this as a TV show, we would say, “What can we do to refresh it, to watch it from an entertainment perspective rather than a sporting one?” “

Three television executives made suggestions. We set two priorities: to make baseball more fun to watch and to involve fans more.

The 2020 season promises to be a great baseball laboratory. Try everything. If that doesn’t work, delete it and continue.

Diet Coke worked. New bombed Coke. We have all lived.

And now… it’s show time! Let us know what you think of these ideas and suggest your own.

::

MIKE FLEISS is the creator and producer of “The Bachelor”. He is also a big fan of the Chargers, and shares with each spectator the experience of standing on the playing field.

“If there is no crowd noise, you can hear all the trash. You might as well kiss her. Start mounting the players or use directional microphones to hear everything being said. It’s something the audience has never had before. Having been on the field during matches, hearing it is really exciting. This is the thing I think would be the best.

“I would try to replace the excitement of the screaming fans and the pulsating cheers with the inner scoop of what it’s really like to be in the game and hear everything that is said, and even the stuff on the mound.”

Maybe not everything, at least not in real time. A short delay would allow producers to select the most compelling dialogue, cut off objectionable language and protect the integrity of the game, particularly because one of 30 teams has proven to be a cheeky cheater.

“Obviously, in light of the Astros stuff, you would probably be prohibiting playing teams from watching TV if you didn’t want them to hear discussions between the pitchers and the catchers.”



Play for a guest pass

Television producer Mike Fleiss has rather unorthodox ideas when it comes to keeping baseball a hot topic for fans if players are quarantined during the season. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

Fleiss is aware that some players, including Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Mike Trout of the Angels, have opposed the possibility of a bubble environment, in which they would be isolated from their families. For the sake of argument, let’s leave aside the issue of children and focus on players who don’t see their wives or girlfriends, maybe for months.

“The biggest problem with why sports leagues will never do this is that I don’t think players will be able to keep quarantine. These guys will never be able to make cold turkey. You should be able to embrace this truth and be part of the game. “

Remember, Fleiss is the guy who imagined “The Bachelor”.

“What you do is that in every game you charge the stadium with their women, away from them and away from each other, so there is no quarantine violation. The winning team must have their women tested, then essentially a conjugal visit.

“You can [film] all the girls. They are beautiful. They are in the stands, separated into their own sections or whatever. These guys are now playing more than the pride of winning a baseball game. If you’re chasing an eight-game losing streak, it’s not good. “



And the rose



The offering of the rose is a signature element of “The Bachelor”. How about incorporating it into baseball – say, a manager gets a joker to use any batter at some point in the game?

For example, if the Angels had the bases charged with two outs in the seventh inning, with the score tied and Jason Castro due, manager Joe Maddon could play his wild card by handing a rose to Trout to beat the place.

So, Fleiss, how about a rose for baseball?

“Reinstate Pete Rose. The last rose, man. Here it is.”

::

SCOTT KAUFER is a writer and television producer. He was executive producer of “Boston Legal”, supervising producer of sports agent comedy “Arliss”, and vice president of Warner Bros. Television.

Kaufer thinks that baseball could excite fans interested in being the only spectator at the stadium. He suggests that, for each match, the home team organize a competition or a draw to select a designated fan.

“The home team would safely pick up from a watertight airtight limousine or whatever they want, a fan chosen well in advance. He could sit where he wanted: luxury box, stadium club, owner’s box, front row, press box, where he wanted. He could move. “

A concession stand would be fully stocked, and the fan could come and get food or drink whenever he wished. The fan would be announced on the sound system, launch the first throw and be listed in the box score: Attendance – 1 (Grace Cohen).

The fan would be encouraged – but not forced – to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”.

“Baseball purists will probably hope, as I sincerely do, that the designated fan of each day will play cowboy and try the song solo. And I know what you’re thinking – the lyrics need a little brushstroke. I therefore respectfully suggest:

“Take me to the football game,

“Take me out – I’m the crowd!

“Buy me peanuts and Cracker Jack,

“But they’re actually free. …”



Give the manager two lifebuoys

Perhaps the fans could help managers make the right decision on the pitch in matches. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Baseball marketers can barely finish a sentence without using the words “fan engagement”. For Kaufer, the gold standard of public engagement programming is “Who wants to be a millionaire”.

So, with fans limited to watching from home, let them play. During a match, each manager used two of the “Millionaire” brand life buoys: phoning a fan or questioning the fans.

When the Dodgers have to decide to keep Kershaw in the game or bring in Kenley Jansen, manager Dave Roberts could use one of the lifelines.

“The manager turned to the camera and said,” I’m going to call a fan “or” I’m going to interview the fans, “said Kaufer.

“If we can tolerate a delay for instant rereading, it will be a much shorter delay. You’ll have the manager’s microphone, so we’ll hear the ringing in the background, the fan’s name is, “Hi, this is Dave Roberts. What do you think?'”

Teams can organize contests to designate the fan who receives the question from the phone to a fan every day, and each viewer wishing to participate in a survey can do so instantly on an app.

Fans would have the satisfaction of saying that they told the manager what to do, no matter how it goes.

“He is not required to follow the advice, just as candidates for” Millionaire “are not required to follow the advice,” said Kaufer, “but he is required to make the call.”

::

ROB MILLS is senior vice president at ABC, in charge of reality and night programming. He did not see why a stadium without supporters should look empty to viewers.

“The holograms in the stands could be interesting: a virtual audience,” he said.

If Tupac Shakur could appear at Coachella after his death, imagine the possibilities: Gene Autry once again applauding his beloved angels. Sandy Koufax sitting next to Jackie Robinson, watching the Dodgers.

And let the fans make their way through the crowd: make a donation to relieve the coronaviruses and your hologram is in the front row.



Insert it in a time slot

The sun sets over the Busch stadium during a match between the Saint Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on June 4, 2019. (Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images)

For all the adjustments baseball made to a faster game – limiting visits to the mound, reducing the seconds of trading breaks, eliminating four shots in an intentional walk – last season’s average playing time was a record: 3 hours 5 minutes 35 seconds. Mills has seen enough.

“It’s so long,” he said. “If you watch it as a TV show, from an entertainment standpoint, you would have a timesheet: here is your format, and it has to be done in that amount of time.”

Try something radical: the game ends after three hours, period. Even better: the game is shortened to seven innings, but whatever happens, it ends after two hours. If Shohei Ohtani is on the bench and the Angels save him for a pinch appearance, Maddon wouldn’t want to run out of time without using it.

“This is where it gets really interesting. You will manage the game in a completely different way.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he would consider breaking ties in the regular season but not in the playoffs. Same thing here. Apply the rule that requires staying in the batter’s box, setting a stopwatch and thwarting stall tactics. Eliminate mound tours, change canoe pitchers and eliminate warm-up spots – that’s what the lifter enclosure is for.

“It’s like you’re playing speed golf, except it’s speed baseball,” said Mills.



Go young. Go TikTok



Even a two-hour match could be too long to grab the attention of young people and turn them into fans.

“Obviously, the thing we’re dealing with on TV is a short attention span,” said Mills.

Players will do TikToks, the little videos that children want. Players will become more friendly by showing their personalities, making fun of each other, at the clubhouse or between rounds.

Better yet, sponsor a contest in which kids can lead players, virtually, in a TikTok video.

“Ask the children to choreograph something and share it. This will give them a vested interest, ”said Mills. “The kids might say,” I did this dance, and you’re all going to do it at the clubhouse. “People would love to see this.”

What ideas do you have to make quarantined baseball more fun? Use the comments section below to share how you will make the game more enjoyable for fans watching from home.