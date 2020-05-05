Mexico’s fragile health system lacks space for coronavirus patients

They waited for hours outside Las Américas hospital to hear from their relatives.

Then the small group lost patience and stormed inside. When they found bodies on raptors piled up in the pathology department, they accused the staff of murder.

“I unzipped my son’s bag to confirm that it was him,” María Dolores Castillo later told a television reporter, describing how she had touched his head. “My son was still hot!”

The coronavirus pandemic has hit sophisticated healthcare systems in Europe and the United States. Mexico is in another category.

Members of the Mexican security forces, wearing face shields, stand guard while family members wait for news of loved ones near Ecatepec General Hospital, on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 2, 2020. (Marco Ugarte / Associated Press)

The country’s fragile medical infrastructure seems to be in danger due to the overcrowding of hospitals. The unrest at the hospital on Friday in Ecatepec, a gritty suburb of Mexico City, has drawn wide attention and has become a powerful symbol of how the public is losing patience.

After authorities sent dozens of National Guard soldiers and state police in riot gear to quell the unrest, hospital officials pledged to improve communications with families.

The capital and bordering regions of the state of Mexico – a metropolitan area that is home to more than 22 million people – account for 44% of the country’s 24,905 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly one-third of 2,271 deaths.

Because relatively few tests have been done, officials recognize that the actual numbers are likely to be much higher. Using modeling-based estimates, Mexican health officials have said they expect the cases to peak this week.

Health professionals, who have publicly complained for weeks about the shortage of masks and other necessities, have expressed growing concern.

“The situation in hospitals in Mexico City is critical – basically, I can tell you that we are at war,” Dr Magdalena Madero, chief of kidney care at the National Institute, said last week on W radio from Mexico. of cardiology.

Struggling with a lack of ventilators, overwhelmed doctors face “drastic” decisions on who to save, she said.

A paramedic in protective gear comforts a colleague, also in protective gear, at the Las Américas Hospital in Ecatepec, Mexico City, May 2, 2020. (Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images)

“For patients who are unlikely to move forward, we can offer palliative treatment, essentially compassionate sedation,” said Madero. “There is brutal frustration among our health staff.”

These terrible warnings contrast sharply with official assurances, notably from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Look, we don’t have any problems with hospital beds,” the president told reporters last week. “Fortunately, so far, we have the capacity to care for the sick.”

He accused conservative opponents of spreading “false news” to people without care.

In the Mexico City region, however, at least 22 hospitals designated as coronavirus treatment sites – 40% of the total – were short of beds on Monday, according to an official city website.

Outside the National Medical Center on November 20 in the Valle Sur neighborhood, a banner said, “For the moment, we have exceeded our capacity to care for patients with COVID-19 coronavirus, and we do not have more beds available. We appreciate your understanding. “

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said last week that 68% of Mexico’s hospital beds for coronavirus cases were occupied. On Monday, she added that 60% of the 1,700 beds in the metropolitan area equipped with fans were used.

Authorities have worked to transform other facilities – including a bank building, a racing circuit and military hospitals – into treatment centers.

The government announced on Monday that the former presidential complex of Los Pinos would be turned into a hostel for besieged medical workers.

People with symptoms can call 911 or send a text message to a hotline. Those deemed to require hospitalization are referred to establishments that still have beds. Ambulances are dispatched in the event of an emergency.

For care, most Mexicans depend on the country’s long-neglected public hospitals, especially the large network run by the Social Security Institute, a burdensome bureaucracy that boasts of being the largest public health service in Latin America.

One joke here is that the Spanish acronym of the institute – IMSS – represents a laconic explanatory statement which roughly translates to: Your health is worth nothing.

“For a long time, Mexico ranked last in terms of health sector development,” Dr Hugo López-Gatell, the under-secretary of health who leads the country’s response to the disease, recently told reporters. coronavirus.

In addition, the Mexican population has high rates of diabetes, hypertension and obesity, factors that can increase vulnerability to COVID-19.

With the availability of available hospital beds, some people have been forced to travel a long way to seek care.

“We heard that they were no longer accepting patients at the hospital near us, so we decided to bring our brother here,” said Blanca Díaz, 30.

She and her two sisters were among the claws of parents of patients awaiting updates one recent morning outside the 1,200-bed Dr. Eduardo Liceaga General Hospital in downtown Mexico City.

Family visits to patients with coronavirus are prohibited for fear of infection. With the besieged doctors and nurses often too busy to provide updates to families, the job is often the responsibility of the guards.

The Díaz sisters had brought their brother – Julio Cesar Díaz, a 43-year-old diabetic who had trouble breathing – from Iztapalapa, a teeming neighborhood on the east side of the city that has become a coronavirus hot spot.

Residents live in tight neighborhoods, and many have had no choice but to continue working despite the closure orders.

“Careful! You are entering an area of ​​high contagion,” read yellow banners that authorities have placed in Iztapalapa and other high-risk areas.

Julio Díaz died the day after his hospitalization. Doctors told the family that he had died from complications from the coronavirus.

Before he died, he managed to send a video message to his wife: “I love you, gorditaUsing a common term of affection.

Despite objections from hospital staff, the family demanded that a family member see the body. Rumors that hospitals have confused or identified bodies have been circulating on social media.

“We wanted to be sure he was my brother,” said Blanca Díaz.

The sisters, from left to right, Maria, Blanca and Sarai Díaz await news of their brother Julio in front of the general hospital, Dr. Eduardo Liceaga, in central Mexico City, April 29, 2020. He died the day after his admission for COVID-19 symptoms. (Cecilia Sanchez / for the time)

A brother-in-law was allowed to enter the hospital to view the remains, and relatives and friends had to pay more than $ 1,000 for the funeral home, inflated due to special hygiene procedures. Open wakes are prohibited.

“My brother went to the hospital, and suddenly he was gone and we couldn’t even see him, kiss him, say goodbye,” said his sister. “There is now a very deep sadness.”

Sánchez is a special envoy.