Mets reject Edwin Diaz’s trade, expect turnaround

The Mets could have traded Edwin Diaz during the offseason, but that decision would have been more risky than trying to resuscitate the underperforming reliever.

After all, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen gave up the organization’s best hope, Jarred Kelenic, in an effort to get Diaz from the Mariners before last season. Unloading Diaz and then watching him resume elsewhere as an All-Star would turn an already potentially brutal business into hell.

Diaz’s arsenal and track record suggests that he deserves another shot in the nearest role. But the Mets also need a backup plan in case the 2019 right-hander problems persist.

“The two things that make success closer: number 1 is makeup – you can’t have any fear or memory – and the other thing is control, command,” said a club talent assessor. of the National League. “I saw Diaz playing a lot last year and everything was there, it’s just that its location was terrible. He was throwing throws on Broadway and I come back to something else: when you’re in trouble, you go slower, not louder, and I think Diaz would just pick up the pace and try to take a step louder than the other. “

In 66 appearances last season, Diaz went 2-7 with an ERA of 5.59 and seven missed saves, dropping 15 homers in 58 innings. He was demoted from the nearest role at the end of the season, as the Mets turned to Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson in the ninth inning.

“We could talk about [Armando] Benitez and a lot of guys who had a lot of abilities who just couldn’t do it, “said the appraiser, referring to the Mets of the late 1990s and early 2000s.” Many guys just have mental blockages, and a little bit of problems [Diaz] had probably even accumulated a little more in his head. He made no adjustments. It was just, “I’m going to throw as hard as I can and can you [hit] this now? “

Diaz, 26, was the centerpiece of the deal that also brought Robinson Cano to the Mets, sending Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners. Kelenic, who finished last season at Double-A, is a five-tool central defenseman that the Mets selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Diaz was an All-Star in his last season with the Mariners, in which he finished with a WPM of 1.96 and 0.791 WHIP with a league leading 57 saves.

In an attempt to save Diaz, the Mets sent a nutritionist to the pitcher’s home in Puerto Rico during the off-season and launched him on a new training routine. After listening to Diaz’s offers on last year’s trade deadline, Van Wagenen withdrew him from the market this winter.

“I would like it because I think it will be good,” said the talent assessor. “And if you look at the way the emergency launchers go up and down from year to year, it even gives you a little more confidence by saying that he can come back.” He is in good health, he has already done so, he is still young. I think it has value when they got it. “

Once the MLB returns from the COVID-19 shutdown, whether this summer or next year, Diaz will be among the most scrutinized Mets players. If he hesitates more closely, the Mets will have to consider other options, including Lugo, Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances.

“We have a lot of people who can do it,” said manager Luis Rojas shortly before the suspension of spring training in March. “We could also have a committee with the guys we have in our paddock just based on their track history. But we don’t define roles. “